Liverpool have thrown their name into the hat of interested suitors for an Italy forward who has caused defences havoc at Euro 2020, per a report.

Liverpool were a surprise struggler last season as Man City retook their seat at the top of English football with relative ease. Injuries were an undeniable factor, but a collective loss of form in the forward ranks also hit hard. Mohamed Salah was wasteful despite still notching 22 league goals. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, by all accounts, endured their worst seasons to date on Merseyside.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Diogo Jota shone before succumbing to the injury bug, but reliable depth beyond the Portuguese is thin on the ground.

Squad pieces Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have both been tipped to depart. Should they leave, an addition in the forwards will become a must.

As such, the latest report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has put the Reds in the mix for a Euro 2020 flyer.

They (via Inside Futbol) reveal Liverpool have set their sights on Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi.

The left-footed speedster is often deployed on the right side, but can also play through the middle.

The 26-year-old is an integral part of Roberto Mancini’s frontline that has thus far set pulses racing. Berardi has contributed to the tune of two assists in a team that have established themselves as a tournament favourite.

His talents saw him emerge as an early contender to become Tottenham’s first signing under new Sporting Director Fabio Paratici.

Paratici’s Italian connections could yet prove key, but Liverpool are now in the hunt nevertheless.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool in for Sweden forward, Chelsea's verbal agreement with full-back and Wolves chasing ex-Atletico striker Jurgen Klopp is monitoring a 17-goal Swedish international, Chelsea have a verbal agreement with one of the world's most exciting full-backs and Wolves toying with approaching free agent, all in today's transfer chatter.

Leicester are also credited with interest, though that could soon dissolve if they complete a deal for goal machine Patson Daka.

The latest report indicated their bid for the free-scoring RB Salzburg striker had been accepted, much to Liverpool’s chagrin.

Leicester aiming to end Liverpool, Man Utd hopes

Meanwhile, Leicester are seeking to deny Liverpool and Man Utd by installing a huge barrier between them and their hopes of landing a Foxes ace.

One player who has been earmarked as an ideal fit for both clubs is Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans.

A report earlier this month predicted Liverpool and Man Utd to duel over his signature. However, prising him away from the King Power will not be a simple task.

Per the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes are reportedly keen to tie Tielemans down to fresh terms. The article then cites Belgian outlet Walfoot who previously claimed that an ‘£80m release clause’ would be included.

That figure would put Tielemans in the price bracket of superstars like Virgil van Dijk and Jadon Sancho. And despite Tielemans’ undoubted talents, it would seem unlikely many clubs would be willing to trigger such a clause.

READ MORE: England vs Scotland: Can Scotland derail the Auld Enemy’s dreams at Wembley