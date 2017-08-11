Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have issued a statement stating that no offers will be considered for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

It is understood that Barcelona had a £90million bid turned down for the Brazilian on Wednesday, but they were considering other options to tempt Liverpool.

The statement, issued on the club’s official website on Friday morning, read: “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.” It ended.

According to reports, Barcelona have tried offering Ivan Rakitic to Liverpool as part of their ambitious plans to bring Coutinho to the club, but the Reds are still reluctant to sell.

Having had two bids turned down already, Barcelona felt that adding a player of Rakitic’s quality into the negotiations may make Liverpool’s decision a little easier.

The Daily Star are reporting that Jurgen Klopp would be interested in working with the Croatian, having been an admirer for some time.

Despite that, he and Liverpool remain adamant that Coutinho will still be their player by the end of the transfer window, but Barcelona won’t give up.

Coutinho has made it well known that he would be interested in a move to Spain, and it would seem the easiest way of that becoming reality would be to try and force the move himself.

The 25-year-old has been a popular figure at Liverpool since he signed, and although he will want to remain well thought-of, he may have to take matters into his own hands to get the deal done.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there is no bid that will persuade the club to sell Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are understood to have had a follow-up offer of around £90million for the Reds playmaker rejected on Wednesday, having already seen a £72million bid turned down last month.

Klopp has been firm in his stance that the Brazil international is not for sale.

And the manager was quoted on Thursday as telling Sky in Germany: “From a financial standpoint there is no price limit to let him go. A price at which we are ready to give in.

“Our goal is to have the best possible team so we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter.”

Barca have plenty of money to spend, having sold Coutinho’s compatriot Neymar to Paris St Germain for a world-record £200.6million last week.

Coutinho, who joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5million in 2013, signed a new five-year deal with the Merseyside outfit in January that did not include a buy-out clause.

The 25-year-old was their leading scorer with 14 goals in all competitions last term, a season that saw Klopp’s men secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool open their 2017-18 campaign with Saturday’s league clash against Watford at Vicarage Road and there are doubts over whether Coutinho will be available for the match, with him having been receiving treatment this week for a back issue.