Liverpool join Arsenal, Man Utd in race for €40m star; deal could trigger Alexander-Arnold position change

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe and has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.

Frimpong has made 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, scoring an impressive five goals and making seven assists in the process.

Man Utd were heavily linked with Frimpong during the summer but they ultimately decided against making a bid for the Leverkusen star.

Recent reports have named Arsenal as favourites to secure the dynamic full-back’s signature, though.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Gunners are willing to match the €40m (£34m) release clause in Frimpong’s contract, but this only becomes active at the end of the season.

Frimpong could provide competition for Jurrien Timber – who has suffered with a serious injury this season – and Ben White at the Emirates.

However, it seems that Liverpool could throw their hat into the ring in for the talented 23-year-old in what would be a dramatic twist.

READ MORE: Arsenal boss Arteta told he’s ‘not world class’ as brutal Klopp comparison is made and Gunners are destroyed for major transfer fail



Liverpool tipped to rival Arsenal, Man Utd for Frimpong

According to Football Insider, Liverpool ‘have become the latest club to show an interest in Frimpong.’

The report notes that the defender has been ‘tracked by their rivals Arsenal and Man Utd, while Aston Villa could also be in the race.’

Liverpool’s alleged interest in Frimpong could suggest a change of plan for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has made several goal contributions from central areas this season, resulting in pundits calling for him to be moved into midfield.

Signing Frimpong would give Jurgen Klopp a new, exciting option for the right-back position. He could contribute in attack and defence and be an excellent long-term investment given his young age.

Alexander-Arnold would likely get more opportunities as a midfielder if the Reds do secure a deal for Frimpong.

As mentioned, Frimpong’s €40m release clause only becomes active in the summer, but Liverpool may still test Leverkusen’s resolve with a bid for the full-back this month.

DON’T MISS: Steven Gerrard pushing for brutal double Liverpool raid to convince Henderson on Al Ettifaq stay