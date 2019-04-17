Liverpool join battle with two Euro giants for £45m Brazil starlet

Liverpool have joined Manchester City and AC Milan in the race to sign Brazilian starlet Everton Soares, according to a report.

It was recently claimed in the Italian media that Everton had given the green light to a potential move to Milan, however the club’s uncertain Financial Fair Play situation threatens to derail the deal.

The San Siro side are pinning a lot of their summer business on qualifying for the Champions League which, given the fact they are hanging onto the final spot by one point, looks uncertain.

Meanwhile, reports recently suggested that Man City are leading the chase to sign the Gremio forward this summer, with a £45m bid tipped to be enough to land him.

The 23-year-old Brazil international, who has made three appearances for his country’s senior team, has netted one goal in three appearances for Gremio this term.

The likes of Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson already being in the squad would help Everton to settle in Manchester, should he agree a switch.

Now though, a report on Calciomercato.com (which cites English sources) states that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have entered the race.

Their report gives very little information other than stating that the Reds are in the running, though with speculation over the future of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah it is entirely possible that Klopp is shopping for forward targets.

