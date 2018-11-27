Liverpool join chase as Real Madrid demand €70m for Arsenal target

Real Madrid have reportedly told suitors Arsenal to raise their offer to €70million if they want to sign Isco in January.

Liverpool have become the latest club linked with the Spain star, who is also being tracked by Napoli and AC Milan, but the Gunners have already expressed an interest, according to Don Balon.

As was reported on Monday, Unai Emery hopes to cash in on the growing discontent at Real by launching a cheeky January move for the 26-year-old.

Arsenal are in the market for a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who will leave the Gunners at the end of the season, and Emery has set his sights high on the Welshman’s successor.

Don Balon claims that the player already has three offers on the table to leave the Bernabeu in January, but it’s reported that the Gunners have attempted to move into pole position for Isco by launching a €50m offer for the player now.

Real are in the midst of the biggest crisis they have had in years, with the reigning European champions sixth in LaLiga and seemingly struggling after the summer exits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

However, it would appear that they will not baulk at any offer below €70m for Isco, which may prompt a re-think for Emery – while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp views the playmaker as the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds are yet to replace the Barcelona star and money appears to be no object for the Anfield outfit after their huge summer spending spree.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will reportedly offer a Liverpool and Arsenal target to PSG as part of their attempt to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!