Liverpool join Chelsea, Tottenham in winger battle as scouts spy English player abroad

Will it be Slot, Maresca or Postecoglou to ultimately benefit by bringing in the winger?

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been keeping a close eye on the performances of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to reports in Germany.

The London-born winger, who previously played in the Reading and Manchester City academies, has spent his entire senior career in Germany, but soon could have three potential routes back to England.

According to Bild, scouts from Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been watching the 20-year-old recently, during a vein of form in which he has scored four goals and provided two assists from nine appearances.

Having joined Dortmund’s system for free, Bynoe-Gittens could command a substantial fee at the time of his next move, since he is still under contract until 2028.

However, the report does not put a number on what Dortmund’s asking price might actually be.

Furthermore, it is not yet clear if any of Bynoe-Gittens’ suitors have a particular advantage in the race to sign him.

For now, Bynoe-Gittens is focusing on his international duties with the England under-21 team, but it appears he could have some big decisions to make about his club future in 2025.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘magnify’ efforts to sign £126m former Slot favourite who wanted Anfield switch

English interest growing in Bynoe-Gittens

TEAMtalk anticipated 12 months ago that big clubs would be scouting Bynoe-Gittens in their numbers as his career progressed.

At the time, our sources uncovered interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Therefore, it seems evident that the Blues have held long-established interest, whereas the attention paid by Liverpool and Tottenham seems to be more recent.

However, there was mutual satisfaction between Bynoe-Gittens and his current employers about his decision to extend his stay in Dortmund last year.

Now, he is starting to fulfil his potential in the first team as was originally envisaged.

Liverpool linked with plenty of wingers

Amid the risk of Mohamed Salah leaving for free at the end of the season, Liverpool have already been linked with a multitude of wingers even since the summer transfer window closed.

One of the most recent suggestions of an attacking player on their radar has been West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, which has drawn a response from Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, the Reds have also been linked with a new goalkeeper as speculation mounts that Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher could both leave in 2025.

In other Chelsea news, contact has been made once more over a move for on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, and as for Tottenham, eyes are currently believed to be on a goalscoring midfielder.

Who needs Bynoe-Gittens most?

As half of the Premier League’s so-called big six, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are the kind of clubs that expect to have bundles of quality throughout their squad, with strength in depth of paramount importance in an increasingly competitive battle to finish in the top four.

Therefore, it’s easy to see why they might be chasing a player of Bynoe-Gittens’ potential. But to ensure he continues progressing his career at a good rate, he will be eager to make the right choice of next club.

Bynoe-Gittens is a right-footed left winger. In that role, Liverpool already have options like Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa, so their need doesn’t seem to be particularly large at the moment – especially while they focus on potential successors to Mohamed Salah on the other side.

Chelsea have Mykhaylo Mudryk and Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho (whose previous pathway from Man City’s youth ranks to Borussia Dortmund’s first team has been emulated by Bynoe-Gittens), while the usually more central Joao Felix could be an option there too. Mudryk is in a battle for his long-term future, while Sancho’s status beyond this season remains up for question, so they may have a vacancy next year.

And Tottenham have Son Heung-min, Timo Werner and emerging talent Mikey Moore; in fact, their only left-footed attacking player is Dejan Kulusevski, so like Liverpool they could probably do with more balance on the other side.

Hence, Chelsea could be the club with the greater need for Bynoe-Gittens, especially after finishing in the lowest position of the three clubs last season, although Enzo Maresca seems to be steadying the ship and much will depend on what happens with their existing players.