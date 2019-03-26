Liverpool join growing race to sign £10m Championship defender

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey this summer.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been monitoring the 21-year-old centre-back this season, with United said to be keen on both Godfrey and his Canaries team-mate Max Aarons.

The report on Footballer Insider claims that the Reds are preparing a £10m offer, having been impressed with Godfrey’s performances this season, with the youngster playing a big part in Norwich’s rise to the top of the Championship table.

Liverpool’s recruitment chief Michael Edwards is said to have told club scouts to make regular trips to Carrow Road this season to monitor the player, who has made 28 appearances for the Canaries and scored three goals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have reportedly ruled out a summer move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and will instead move for a Liverpool or Chelsea star instead. Read the full story here…