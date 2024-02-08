Liverpool join Man City, Real Madrid in race for UCL wide man who could succeed Klopp favourite

Liverpool are among the admirers of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, according to a report that reveals who is most likely to sign him between them, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Davies is approaching the final year of his contract with Bayern, who will be wary of other elite clubs targeting a player who has been on their books since January 2019.

In that time, Davies has established himself as a Champions League-calibre left-back. Still only 23 years old, he would be appealing to many clubs.

TEAMtalk revealed in December that contract talks between Davies and Bayern had stalled, and that Manchester City and Real Madrid were on alert as a result.

The latest update has come from HITC, which has added Liverpool into the mix of Davies’ admirers, claiming they have asked to be kept updated about his situation.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both missed portions of the season due to injury, forcing the likes of Joe Gomez to deputise out of position.

Robertson will turn 30 next month, so Liverpool might need to find a long-term successor to a player who has been one of the most reliable of the Jurgen Klopp era.

In that regard, they could consider a high-profile move for Davies, but the competition from Man City and Real Madrid will be strong.

Man City often use left-footed centre-backs like Josko Gvardiol at left-back, while Los Blancos have doubts about the long-term suitability of Ferland Mendy.

Davies’ most likely next club identified

Indeed, the report claims both of Davies’ Premier League admirers believe he would prefer to move to Madrid anyway.

Bayern’s asking price for the transfer has not yet been decided, but they absolutely will not let him leave for free, which means they will have to sell him in the summer if he fails to commit to a new contract.

Since his arrival from Vancouver Whitecaps five years ago, Davies has made 180 appearances for Bayern, scoring nine goals and adding 28 assists.

This season, he has played 27 times, scoring once and assisting three goals.

At international level, Davies has been capped 44 times by Canada, for whom he has scored 15 goals thanks to often featuring in a more advanced position for them.

It is as a left-back he would be used by whoever takes him next at club level, though – and his next takers will be grateful to have got their hands on a player with an exciting blend of experience and potential.

The question Liverpool would have to ask, in their case, is whether they could manage to have Robertson and Davies in the same squad.

Robertson remains under contract at Anfield until 2026 and when fit is still one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

It might be hard for Liverpool’s next manager to keep two players of that calibre happy while competing for the same role in the team.

In contrast, Real Madrid are ready to be ruthless and add Davies to their ranks as an upgrade on what they already have, as long as they are willing to pay the required sum.

Until any agreement is found, the race for Davies will remain open.

