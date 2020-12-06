Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United and Chelsea in showing an interest in highly-rated Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz.

Corriere Dello Sport, as cited by HITC, claims that the Reds are chasing the Poland star, along with their two Premier League rivals and Inter Milan.

The 20-year-old is mentioned as a target despite the fact he signed a contract renewal until 2024 on Thursday.

However. it appears that deal was done to enable the Italian outfit to push up the player’s price.

Walukiewicz joined Cagliari from Pogon Szczecin in January 2019 and has already won three senior Poland caps.

The 6ft 2in stopper is comfortable in possession but imposing in his defenive play, traits that have impressed suitors.

Liverpool are likely to be missing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season. So the signing of a new centre-back will almost certainly be on the cards for Klopp in January.

Sunday’s Paper Talk claimed that the Reds boss was ready to move for two RB Leipzig stars to solve his problem.

However, Walukiewicz would probably be a significantly cheaper alternative.

Some reports suggest that Cagliari will demand as much as €60m (£54m) for the player. However, given the current financial climate within the game, a fee of around half that could do the trick.

Wijnaldum reveals Van Dijk issue

Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he found it difficult to approach Virgil van Dijk after his knee operation.

Van Dijk underwent extensive surgery in October after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Everton.

The Dutchman had proved a stalwart in the Reds’ team, playing in every Premier League game for two seasons.

As such, Liverpool have felt his absence at the back – not just for his top defending. Wijnaldum has now said that he experienced similar feelings without his good friend being around.

Indeed, he also admitted that he was unsure whether to speak to Van Dijk so soon after the operation.

“In the beginning it was quite difficult because you don’t know if you can call or it’s better to leave him alone,” the midfielder told Liverpool’s official website.

“I have to say that he makes it easier for me to call him because he was calling me most of the time and he was texting me most of the time.

“Normally what I did in the beginning was just a quick text message on WhatsApp that I was thinking of him and I prayed for him and those kind of things.” Read more…