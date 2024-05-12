Liverpool join Man Utd, Tottenham in £51.5m race to sign elite playmaker perfect for the Premier League

Liverpool have reportedly joined the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona in the race to sign a top Bundesliga attacking talent this summer.

The Reds are likely to be in a summer of transition, much like United and Spurs, as they get to grips with the exit of beloved boss Jurgen Klopp and prepare to welcome Feyenoord chief Arne Slot to Anfield.

And while a formal announcement is yet to be made on the Dutchman, that has not stopped numerous players being linked with Liverpool this summer.

Targets, including the likes of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, are being heavily tipped to head to Merseyside while RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo is also now being tipped to join the Reds.

DEEP DIVE: Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Liverpool are one of several clubs showing an interest in signing Olmo this summer.

It’s been stated that the winger, who can also play as a No.10, could leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer, with the Premier League touted as a perfect destination for his undeniable talents.

The reports cites the Reds, United and Spurs as potential destinations while Olmo has also been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea in the past too.

However, at this stage there is not reported to be a concrete frontrunner for a player who has a pretty respectable release clause of £51.5million.

Olmo has scored eight goals and has five assists in 25 games in all competitions this season, having missed chunks of the season with a knee injury and then a shoulder problem.

At his best though, Olmo is regarded as one of the best attacking players in German football and would be a major asset to a top Premier League side in need of a versatile forward weapon.

Liverpool facing Koopmeiners transfer battle

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to face major competition from Juventus in the race to snap up highly-rated midfielder Koopmeiners.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Juve are the favourites to sign the Atalanta man having made him one of their top priorities for the summer.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez told crucial factor that’ll make or break Liverpool spell as Barcelona circle

Indeed, negotiations are already said to have taken place between Juventus and the player’s representatives, but do not say if a deal is close to being agreed.

In terms of Liverpool’s interest, they will hope the arrival of Slot will entice Koopmeiners to join up with his fellow countryman at Anfield, while Virgil van Dijk could also do some sweet talking of his own.

The Reds are back in action on Monday night when they head to Aston Villa knowing that their title hopes are now over after Manchester City’s win on Saturday.