Liverpool join Newcastle in chasing Brazilian midfielder – but Prem switch hinges on Atalanta star’s future

Liverpool and Newcastle are keen on Brazilian midfielder Ederson, but a deal could hinge on the future of another Atalanta star.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson to the Premier League.

Atalanta are enjoying a fine season and currently sit fifth in the Serie A table – a point behind fourth-placed Fiorentina – having also qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League and reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will meet Fiorentina in the semi-finals of Italy’s domestic cup competition in April, with the winners set to meet either Juventus or Lazio in the final.

The club’s on-pitch success has seen some of their top stars linked with moves away, with Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners catching the eye.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in November that Atalanta are keen to cash in on Koopmeiners in the summer, with the 25-year-old potentially available for £55million.

That came as Liverpool registered their interest in Koopmeiners, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe prioritising other targets.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Klopp urged to offload £37m star in ambitious swap deal to land Ivan Toney

Newcastle, Liverpool target Ederson

With Koopmeiners heavily linked with a switch to Juventus, it has emerged that Newcastle and Liverpool are poised to fight over his 24-year-old midfield partner Ederson.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Ederson is “in the sights” of both clubs, but the negotiations over Koopmeiners’ future could have a knock-on effect on any potential deal.

The report claims that Juventus will go all out to sign Koopmeiners in the summer, with Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli an admirer of the player since his time at Napoli.

An initial bid of €40million is being lined up by Juventus, which may not be enough to tempt Atalanta – who turned down a €48m offer from Napoli for Koopmeiners last summer – without significant add-ons.

Although relations are healthy between the two clubs, Atalanta are reported to be notoriously difficult to negotiate with when it comes to transfer business.

Atalanta are said to be highly reluctant to “deprive themselves of both midfield pillars” – particularly in the event that they qualify for next season’s Champions League – which could hurt Liverpool and Newcastle’s hopes of luring Ederson to England.

Former Brazilian U20 international Ederson registered six goals and one assist across all competitions for Atalanta so far this season, having joined the club from Salernitana in the summer of 2022.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle brace for Trippier exit talks ‘today’ to kickstart £60m clearout as swap theory develops