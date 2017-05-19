Liverpool join race for Kylian Mbappe – report

Liverpool are interested in Monaco hot-shot Kylian Mbappe, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Mbappe is the hottest property in Europe at the moment after blasting 26 goals in 43 games to help Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Marca this week claimed Monaco had rejected a €75million bid from Liverpool for the 18-year-old and while those claims remain unfounded, Liverpool appear to be keeping tabs on the striker.

The Echo suggest no formal bid for Mbappe has been lodged, but the report claims “Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are interested in Mbappe”.

Real Madrid and Manchester United appear to be heading the queue for Mbappe, who still has two years to run on his Monaco contract and who is expected to cost around €100million.

The Ligue 1 champions are keen to keep the youngster for at least another season with Real the favourites to take the forward to Spain, but the principality club are under no pressure to sell.

“It is part of our model that some players leave but now we are financially much stronger than two years ago,” Monaco vice president and CEO Vadim Vasilyev told CNN.

“With all these young players, we know that their value will never go down because they are so talented and ambitious.

“To keep Mbappe? It is our priority.”