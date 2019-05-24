Liverpool join Tottenham, Arsenal in chase for £33m winger

Liverpool have reportedly joined fellow Premier League sides Tottenham and Arsenal in the race to sign AC Milan winger Suso.

The Spain international quit Anfield for the San Siro on a free transfer in 2015 and has gone on to enjoy a successful four-year period with the Italian giants.

However, with Suso’s current release clause standing at £33m, it has left the door open to the possibility of a return to England during the summer transfer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds are contemplating whether to hand Suso a second spell on Merseyside – where the 25-year-old managed just 21 appearances in all competitions between July 2010 and January 2015.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also said to be monitoring the player’s situation, with Milan ready to listen to offers after the attacker notched just one goal and a single assist since November.

The north London duo are both looking to strengthen their playmaking options this summer, with Spurs seeming increasingly likely to lose Christian Eriksen, while the Gunners are looking to replace Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!