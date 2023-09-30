Liverpool jump Man Utd as Klopp readies bargain move for Belgian midfielder high on Barcelona wishlist

Liverpool are pondering a serious offer to rival Barcelona for talented Belgium teenager Arthur Vermeeren, with Manchester United appearing to fade from the picture, according to a report.

The Royal Antwerp star has been making a big name for himself and is already considered one of the best upcoming central midfielders in the world game. Indeed, he has featured 32 times for the reigning Belgium champions, who are in the Champions League this season for the first time in their history.

Now Vermeeren’s role in their rise is starting to gain plenty of attention with a number of big-name European clubs on his trail.

Still only 18 years of age, Barcelona have been tracking Vermeeren for a number of months.

Indeed, their recently-appointed sporting director Deco has made the Belgium U21 international one of Barca’s major targets for 2024 with Mundo Deportivo claiming talks are already underway with the player’s agent and family over a move to the Nou Camp from next summer.

And while the teenager is contracted to Royal Antwerp until 2026, the Belgians would find if difficult to resist a sizeable bid if one arrived from Barcelona.

The LaLiga champions, however, are far from the only side on Vermeeren’s trail.

Indeed, Brighton, West Ham and Ajax have also been to watch the midfielder, who is being likened to a mix of legendary stars Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the Spanish media.

Furthermore, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest amid claims Erik ten Hag is ready to ‘push the button’ over a January swoop for Vermereen.

However, Ten Hag’s immediate priorities lie in strengthening the centre of his defence.

Liverpool jump into race to sign Arthur Vermereen

And with Barcelona still having to watch their finances carefully, Liverpool seemingly sense a chance to snatch his signing.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Antwerp value the player at between €15m – €20m (£13m – £17m) which is a fee well within Liverpool’s reach in January. And while Jurgen Klopp too will also focus his energies in the next summer window on strengthening his defence, it is believed the chance at landing what could prove a bargain addition in Vermeeren will also see him spring into action.

News of Liverpool’s interest appears to have pushed Man Utd out of the picture, though at this stage, Barcelona cannot be discounted from the running. Having tracked him for a number of months, Liverpool‘s interest could yet propel the LaLiga giants to bring forward their efforts to sign him too.

Barcelona know that summer signing Oriol Romeu is little more than a short-term solution, a player bought in the wake of Franck Kessie’s departure after just one season to Saudi Arabia.

Antwerp head coach Mark van Bommel, himself a former Barcelona midfielder, is well aware of his old club’s interest in Vermeeren.

Speaking recently about those links, he commented: “I won’t give him any information, because he [Deco] would buy him immediately.

Van Bomell admits he is in no hurry to part ways with his talented teenager and knows that it is not just Barcelona on his trail.

“I am very happy that he has been playing with us all this time. It is incredible how he has improved in one year. Since he started playing he has been decisive. He is not only interesting for Barcelona but for all the teams.”

