Liverpool could be handed a potential blow to their hopes of signing Kai Havertz this summer, with the midfielder being tipped to pen a new Bayer Leverkusen deal.

Havertz has been linked with a transfer away from Leverkusen this summer, with the Reds, Bayern Munich and Juventus all linked with big-money moves for the 20-year-old.

Leverkusen are said to want upwards of €100m for Havertz, although the current postponement of all football is casting doubt over a summer switch and could mean that the player stays and signs a new contract, according to German magazine Kicker.

But that may not be the bad news that it would appear for the Reds, with Leverkusen likely to do a deal similar to the one that RB Leipzig did for another Liverpool target in Timo Werner.

With teams unlikely to splash out €100m on any single player, given the current climate, Leverkusen would be expected to stick a high double-digit release clause that would make sure Havertz can go in the summer of 2021.

That would echo what Leipzig did with Werner last summer, when they placed what now looks like a bargain £50m exit clause in his contract.

Signing a new contract could be an advantage for Havertz as he would pocket a pay rise and play in familiar surroundings ahead of Euro 2021.

The midfielder has a contract until 2022, but he could extend it until 2023, ruling out a departure from the BayArena this summer but then sparking a transfer frenzy for his signature in 2021.

