Departing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is most likely to be tempted to sign for Real Betis this summer, Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed.

The long-serving right-back faded out of Mikel Arteta’s plans towards the end of the season. In fact Bellerin made only three league appearances since Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City on February 21. It’s been reported Bellerin is seeking a fresh challenge this summer and Arteta is happy to let him leave.

He has been linked with a number of potential suitors as he weighs up a move away. PSG were the first to show their hand, though their first choice would be Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi.

Bellerin has also been linked with a move to Juventus. Indeed, a report just last week claimed a swap deal could be engineered with an Arsenal old boy seemingly set to leave the Serie A giants.

However, LaLiga outfit Real Betis have also been linked with a move. Some see them as the least likely to land Bellerin, given the strong competition.

Reports, however, have stated Betis have already held talks over his prospective signing.

It’s claimed Real Betis president Angel Haro, CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan see the 26-year-old as a ‘dream signing’.

Furthermore, with Bellerin’s sale likely, he is seen as an ‘obtainable’ target for Betis. Indeed, there is a belief at Betis that Arsenal will be willing to discuss a sale of a player who has ‘lost his level’ in recent months.

Now Liverpool keeper Adrian – himself a former Betis player – believes a move to the Seville side would suit.

“I know Hector too,” the Liverpool man told Canal Sur Radio’s El Pelotazo, relayed by Marca and via Sport Witness.

“I have it on good authority that he has close family members who are very close to Betis. In the end he will be looking to vindicate himself and be important in a team.

“And why not end up at Betis. They (Bellerin and Fabian Balbuena) are two players who could be very valid and contribute a lot.”

Arsenal offer quartet in bid for Ben White

It all promises to be a busy summer for the Gunners with Arteta and co looking to mould the side to push higher up the table.

Arsenal are in desperate need of major surgery to once again thrust themselves back into the top four mix. Several areas of the Gunners’ squad have been speculated to experience change this summer. A recent TEAMtalk feature detailed five players Mikel Arteta could realistically sign to overhaul his squad.

One position that Arsenal would like to upgrade is centre-back, and there is no one in the Premier League currently more in demand than Ben White.

His £50m would prove a major sticking point for the Gunners. However, a report on Wednesday claimed Arsenal are ready to offer Brighton four players in a swap deal for the recently-capped England man.

