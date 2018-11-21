Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has reportedly been told he will not be allowed to leave Anfield in January.

The 30-year-old keeper has only made one EFL Cup start this season and he is firmly behind Alisson in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

Brazil No.1 Alisson was signed from Roma for £67million in the summer and he has been an ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League, leaving Mignolet kicking his heels on the bench.

The Daily Mirror claims the Belgian keeper “is keen to leave to re-ignite his career,” but Klopp and Liverpool are blocking his path – just as they did in the summer.

Mignolet, who is under contract until 2021, revealed his frustration at Loris Karius’ loan move to Turkey in August.

“I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned while I also had options to be loaned. But for some reason that was not possible,” said Mignolet.

“A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. Strange.”

Klopp then revealed in September he blocked Mignolet from leaving Anfield in the summer.

Klopp said: “He has been brilliant. It was as you can imagine – transfer window time is one of two moments in the year when you can make decisions about going somewhere and, yes, Simon would have been ready to go to another club, to be the number one, wherever in the world. That was clear.

“But we couldn’t do it, and since then he has been brilliant. He trains fantastic. It’s all good and he deserves that game absolutely tomorrow. I’m really happy to give him that opportunity.”

Earlier this month Het Belang van Limburg, translated by Sport Witness, claimed Nice were keen on signing Mignolet in January.

And the Mirror claim that is still the case with the Ligue 1 side looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department, but with Klopp refusing to allow Mignolet to leave there could well be a row brewing with the January transfer window approaching.