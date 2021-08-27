Jurgen Klopp claimed even Thomas Tuchel will be surprised at the levels of success he has achieved thus far ahead of a crunch Liverpool v Chelsea clash this weekend.

The Reds and Blues will do battle on Saturday evening with at least one of their 100 percent starts to the season destined to fall. And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp outlined his expectations for the contest.

“I expect a very difficult game for both teams, there is not an easy way through any line and both teams are very well organised.

“It will be a big fight and it is one of these games which I would watch 100 percent if I was not involved. It is a must watch game.

“Chelsea are in a very good moment, won the Champions League, played an incredible last half of the season since Thomas Tuchel came in and now have brought Romelu Lukaku in.

“It is a tough opponent but we are not in the worst moment and hopefully we can show that.”

Tuchel’s success at Stamford Bridge has virtually been immediate. He took an underachieving squad to the Champions League final and helped the club secure their second success in the competition.

Klopp never harboured any doubts as to whether his fellow countryman would be a success in England or not. However, he did claim even Tuchel will be surprised as to how quickly it has all unfolded.

“What he did at Chelsea is exceptional,” added Klopp. “I was never in doubt he would have a massive impact.

“Not even he would have expected it to happen that quickly. He won the UEFA coach of the year and really deserved it.

“The combination of financial wealth and football knowledge is always a threat for us. What they are doing is really good. Thomas is an exceptional manager and coach all my respect.”

Neville relays concerns after Klopp outburst

Meanwhile, Gary Neville says “something isn’t sitting well” with Jurgen Klopp after his rant over referees in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley.

The German coach was animated in his post-match comments. And he made it clear that he thought Burnley had crossed the line with their physical approach. Neville says he was not expecting Klopp’s comments, especially as a manager who preached “heavy metal football”.

“I’m surprised,” the former Manchester United star said on The Gary Neville podcast. Before the games as well he was talking about the referees and the Leno decision against Brentford.

“Everybody last weekend, on and off the pitch, in the interviews, seemed to think we were going in the right direction. I still think that. For me, the referees have been brilliant in these first two weeks, absolutely brilliant.

“That’s not to say they won’t make a mistake, but they’ve been absolutely fantastic and so have Stockley Park. So I’m really surprised that Klopp has gone for them in this period and is saying we’ve gone back 15 years because this is the man that talked about heavy metal football.

“Football being fast and furious, the excitement of English football, the cut and thrust of it, sliding tackles. All the things you’d expect Klopp would love, the physicality of the game. But something isn’t sitting well with him and I’m not quite sure what it is, maybe we’ll get that out of him in the next couple of weeks.

“But it does feel as though the physical part of the game that has come back in the last couple of weeks isn’t sitting well with him, which I am surprised with.”

