Liverpool knocked back in opening salvo to sign Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool have reportedly been rebuffed after a €34million bid for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez was knocked back.

The Reds have been consistently linked with the 26-year-old over the last couple of months, with Saul regarded as the perfect replacement for PSG new boy Gini Wijnaldum. However, it looks like Atletico are sticking to their guns over how much they value the player.

Mundo Deportivo states that Diego Simeone’s men have turned down that offer as they value the player at nearer to €40m. But that figure is unlikely to cause Liverpool too many issues, given the quality of the player involved.

Klopp is actively looked to change Liverpool’s style of play to more possession-based. The Reds boss has realised that their all-action style of the past few seasons is difficult to keep up throughout a long campaign.

To that end, he wants more players like Thiago and potentially Saul in the side to try and control games.

However, if he wants the latter, it would appear that the Reds will have to up their initial bid.

Reds waiting on Wilson offer

Meanwhile, Liverpool are awaiting an offer from Brentford for attacking midfielder Harry Wilson, who is ready to leave Anfield for good, according to a report.

Wilson is a Liverpool academy product, but he has struggled to break into the first team. The 24-year-old has endured five loan spells away from the club, most recently with Cardiff City. To date, he’s still never played in the Premier League for Liverpool, although he did for Bournemouth in 2019-20.

Now, the winger is ready to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis – and will hope to land in the top flight. Swansea City have apparently moved to take him on another loan to the Championship, but Wilson could yet have higher ranked suitors.

For example, newly promoted Premier League side Brentford have been mentioned as an interested party. Now, according to The Sun, they are readying a bid of £10m for the Wales international.

Thomas Frank wants to strengthen his play-off winning squad. Wilson could thus be an ideal reinforcement, if they can convince him.

He knows a relegation battle is likely at the Brentford Community Stadium this season. Therefore, the report speculates that he will wait to see if interest from abroad materialises.

There have been links with Benfica, who have reportedly fallen short with a first offer. If they come back in, the prospect of competing for trophies in Portugal may be appealing.

