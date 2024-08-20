Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign classy Man Utd target amid conflicting reports; Anthony Gordon claim branded ‘nonsense’

Liverpool have been named as potential suitors for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite once again, though there are conflicting reports over what would be a controversial transfer.

After shining on loan at PSV during the 2022-23 campaign, Branthwaite enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League last term. The centre-back, who is comfortable playing with both feet, forced his way into Everton’s starting eleven and went on to play 35 times in the league, chipping in with three goals and one assist.

Branthwaite has established himself as a solid defender at the elite level who is also very comfortable playing out from the back. These traits have resulted in him being linked with a big-money move away from Everton.

Real Madrid have previously been backed to swoop for Branthwaite, though it is more likely he will join one of Everton’s Premier League rivals.

DON’T MISS: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Man Utd are huge fans of the one-cap England international and have submitted several offers to try and prise him away from Everton, all of which have been rejected.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains keen to sign Branthwaite even after the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but only if he can offload some of Man Utd’s current players first.

Man Utd could face competition from Liverpool for Branthwaite, however. Liverpool have been tipped to launch a shock raid on their Merseyside rivals before, and fresh reports in the English press state that they are now ‘favourites’ to land him.

One of the main reasons for this is that Man Utd must sell Victor Lindelof first, but his exit is proving tricky due to his wage demands.

Liverpool latest: Jarrad Branthwaite links re-emerge

Liverpool, meanwhile, are being tipped to engineer a move for Branthwaite in the coming days. The 22-year-old may replace Joe Gomez at Anfield, with the latter wanted by both Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Although, it must be noted that not all outlets are in agreement over Liverpool’s interest in Branthwaite. The Liverpool Echo state that the player’s camp have been surprised by the links with Liverpool, given how difficult it will be for the two clubs to forge an agreement.

Everton have quoted Man Utd at £70million for Branthwaite before, and it is likely they would want even more from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle World have raced to the defence of Magpies forward Anthony Gordon amid claims that the rumours surrounding his future are impacting his performances.

Gordon played 70 minutes as Newcastle began their league campaign with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Southampton, despite going down to 10 men, but the winger did not look his usual lively self.

Gordon was understood to be excited over the summer as Liverpool held talks with Newcastle about signing him in a £75m swoop.

The 23-year-old supported Liverpool growing up and would love to emulate his idol Steven Gerrard, though Newcastle reporter Liam Kennedy does not believe the transfer links are behind Gordon’s sub-par display.

‘It’s clear to see it’s been a long year or two for Anthony Gordon. He looked a shadow of his usual self out on the left and up top when shifted inside,’ he wrote.

‘His time will come again, there is no doubt about that, but he definitely looks like he needs some more minutes under his belt before we see him charging about causing Premier League defences havoc.

‘I had a couple of messages suggesting the Liverpool interest might have affected his performance, but I think that is nonsense. It is a player who has played 45 minutes in pre-season.

‘Nothing about body language suggested his head had been turned, although it is hard to know if that was the case.’

READ MORE: Liverpool eye ‘audacious’ swoop for Everton old boy as Arsenal watch on and huge price tag revealed