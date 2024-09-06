Liverpool learn Newcastle stance on Anthony Gordon release clause with contract talks set to start

Liverpool have reportedly discovered that Newcastle United will not be putting an exit clause in a prospective new contract for Anthony Gordon, in a blow for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes.

Gordon first emerged as a target for Liverpool while he was away on international duty with England at this summer’s Euros. The Reds have identified the winger as someone who can strengthen their forward line in case Mo Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia at some stage in the near future.

It has been claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle even struck an agreement for Gordon to move to Anfield before the Profit and Sustainability deadline on June 30.

The deal would have seen Gordon join Liverpool for £30million, with versatile defender Joe Gomez heading in the opposite direction.

With Gomez being valued at £45m, it was effectively as a player-plus-cash deal worth £75m.

But Newcastle found other ways to ease their financial situation and this saw Gordon remain at St James’ Park beyond both the PSR deadline and the firm transfer deadline on August 30.

Liverpool will continue to monitor the electric forward as they view him as a top player, but Newcastle are taking steps to prevent his exit.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Newcastle want to initiate contract discussions with Gordon after an ‘unsettling’ window in which he was tipped to leave alongside other influential stars Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool latest: Newcastle make Anthony Gordon decision

There have been tentative claims that Newcastle may include a release clause in negotiations with Gordon in order to ensure that he extends with them. But during an appearance on the Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke shut down such claims.

Newcastle are confident that they can tie Gordon down to fresh terms – without the need for a release clause – by improving his wages, which currently sit at a reported £60,000 a week.

To keep Liverpool at bay, Newcastle will likely push the 23-year-old closer to the club’s top earners such as Guimaraes, Isak and Sandro Tonali.

Gordon’s head did appear to be turned when Liverpool first expressed an interest in landing him, as he supported the club growing up and idolised Steven Gerrard. But the wide man is fully on board with Eddie Howe’s project and is ready to knuckle down again as he looks to enjoy another impressive season.

If Gordon did get handed an exit clause as part of a new deal, then Liverpool will have known exactly how much to pay to sign him next year. Sadly for Slot and Liverpool sporting director Hughes, it does not look like that will be the case.

With Gordon tied down to beyond 2026, Newcastle will be able to demand whatever fee they want for his signature.

As mentioned previously, they valued him at the £75m mark in the summer, though that will likely rise to closer to £100m if the England ace shines again this campaign.

