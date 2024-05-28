Sensational Liverpool raid for West Ham ace predicted by Irons hero amid Mo Salah uncertainty

Liverpool could look to West Ham to replace Mo Salah

A former West Ham United star has tipped Jarrod Bowen to become the new right winger at Liverpool, should Mo Salah leave Anfield in the near future.

Salah’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months due to two key factors. The first is that Jurgen Klopp has decided to end his hugely successful spell as the club’s manager.

Liverpool are about to enter a new era under Arne Slot as a result, and it is not guaranteed that the Reds will continue winning trophies as it will take the Dutchman time to get used to the English game.

Secondly, Liverpool have allowed Salah – alongside fellow top stars Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – to enter the final 18 months of their contracts.

It has been reported that Salah is planning on sticking with Liverpool for at least another year in order to help Slot and continue his career at the top level.

Although, things could change if Saudi Arabian clubs launch colossal bids worth £100million or more for the Egyptian attacker.

Plus, even if Salah stays put this summer, Liverpool need to start preparing for life after the goal machine as he is now 31 years old.

West Ham ace Bowen has long been viewed as an ideal successor to Salah on the right flank.

Liverpool latest: Jarrod Bowen backed for Anfield switch

Klopp has even called the Englishman his favourite Premier League player to watch, outside of the Liverpool squad.

During a recent radio appearance, West Ham hero Kevin Nolan – who was most recently David Moyes’ assistant manager at the London Stadium – was asked about who Liverpool might land to replace Salah.

Despite Nolan’s loyalties to West Ham, he said simply: “Jarrod Bowen.”

It is notable that someone who has vast inside knowledge of West Ham has admitted Bowen could leave East London in order to become the new jewel in Slot’s attack.

It will be intriguing to see whether Liverpool move for Bowen, 27, or a younger winger when Salah eventually decides to move on.

Liverpool usually like to sign players who are 25 or under, to ensure they have some resale value if they do not become a big hit on Merseyside.

This will count against Bowen and could see other wingers such as PSV’s Johan Bakayoko come into view.

But Liverpool must also consider which player will be the best fit in their team. As Bowen has plenty of experience at the top level, it will not take him as long as Bakayoko to get up to speed and start registering goal contributions.

