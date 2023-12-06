Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to launch mega bid for Inter star who can fix Klopp problem; Man Utd to spend ‘real fortune’ on season-saving signing

Liverpool are pushing to sign an Inter Milan star who has excelled in a new position this season, Man Utd are to spend a huge fee on a man who is seen as the player to save their season, while Aston Villa are in talks over a brilliant €60m LaLiga attacker.

CALHANOGLU SUBJECT OF HUGE LIVERPOOL APPROACH

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a blockbuster move to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from Inter Milan next month with the player impressing Jurgen Klopp since switching roles this season.

The Reds invested heavily on new midfield additions over the summer with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving for a combined £145.2m.

However, with suggestions Endo is only viewed as a temporary fix, Klopp is said to remain actively chasing another addition for his midfield and a long-term answer to play at No 6.

Surprisingly, that is a position that Inter star Calhanoglu has excelled in this season. Usually known as an attacking midfielder, the 29-year-old former AC Milan man was asked to operate there by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi following the sale of Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr over the summer.

The move, though, appears to have proved a stroke of genius with Calhanoglu excelling in his new role and playing a leading role in Inter’s march to the top of the Serie A table.

They underlined their determination to wrestle back the Scudetto from Napoli this season during Sunday’s clash at the Diego Maradona Stadium, where the Nerazzurri romped to a 3-0 triumph.

Now Calhanoglu’s form has alerted a string of admirers with Inter Live reporting that the Reds are formulating a huge offer to tempt Inter to cash in.

Klopp target revelling in new role for Inter

Per reports, Liverpool are ready to go as high as €50m (£42.8m) to get their hands on the 82-times capped Turkey international.

Inzaghi is understandably keen to reject all approaches for the player but understands Liverpool could present the sort of offer that his side would find near impossible to turn down.

But it is his versatility that also now reportedly appeals to Klopp with the player, known as something of a free-kick specialist, capable of playing as a No 6, a No 8 or, in his more favoured role as a No 10.

Following Sunday’s 3-0 win at Napoli, Calhangolu stated explained how he has adapted to his new position at No 6 this season, where he has excelled by scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

“I always did have that hunger to help the team, you are just not used to seeing it. I can say it is not easy to be a playmaker after being a trequartista. I analysed many situations, the staff helped me. I get a few more yellow cards, but that’s just part of the role,” he said.

On the win, he added: “We stayed sharp and concentrated, pressed high to make sure they couldn’t move the ball around. They have such great individuals like Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and Politano who like to run at opponents, so we limited them by refusing to sit deep. I think that was the key.”

Calhanoglu is currently on a deal until 2027, having negotiated an extension over the summer.

ASTON VILLA IN TALKS OVER BRILLIANT €60M WINGER

Aston Villa are ready to open talks with Villarreal for quality winger Alex Baena. The 22-year-old has a €60m release clause, but could leave for around €40m – amid claims the Spain international is keen to reunite with former teammate Pau Torres. (AS)

Real Madrid will set Kylian Mbappe just a two-week limit to accept their pre-contract offer to sign for them, once put to him in the new year, or they will walk away from his signing altogether. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are also being linked and could then step in for the soon-to-be free agent PSG frontman. (AS)

Bayern Munich are eyeing a surprise January move to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. The French defender has been on loan at Aston Villa but a lack of game-time could see the Blaugrana recall him and offload him to the Bundesliga champions. (BILD)

Bayern are turning to Lenglet after learning Raphael Varane has made it clear he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the January window and amid links to Bayern. A permanent decision on the World Cup winner’s future will be made in the summer, with Marseille also among those keen. (various)

Liverpool are ready to rival Everton for the signature of Hoffenheim midfielder Maximilian Beier after putting the rising 21-year-old star on their list of potential targets. (SportsBILD)

Julen Lopetegui, who has been strongly linked with succeeding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, turned down a deal worth €18m (£15.4m) per season from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad as he wants to return to the Premier League. (AS)

Manchester United and Chelsea have been told it would take a new world-record fee for a goalkeeper of €100m (£85.6m) to persuade AC Milan into the sale of Mike Maignan in 2024. (Calciomercato)

LAUTARO MARTINEZ TO END ARSENAL, CHELSEA SPECULATION

Lautaro Martinez is close to agreeing a new deal with Inter Milan that will extend his stay to 2028 – and put to bed rumours that he is emerging as a possible target for both Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United will have to see off competition from Barcelona and Inter Milan to sign highly-rated Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old is seen as Sweden’s brightest prospect with Barca already in contact over his signing. (Relevo)

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to beat Brentford and RB Leipzig to the signing of Girona winger Bryan Zaragoza for a €14m deal. (El Chiringuito)

Atletico Madrid are chasing a deal for Lille defender Tiago Djalo, who could replace Caglar Soyuncu, with the Turk set to depart just six months after his arrival from Leicester. AC Milan and Juventus are also tracking Portuguese defender, Djalo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are closing in on the signature of promising left-back Almugera Kabar, with the 17-year-old currently on Borussia Dortmund’s books. (BILD)

Liverpool and Manchester City are the leading candidates to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, with Bayern Munich’s focus likely to be elsewhere. (90min)

Liverpool have been told by Sao Paulo general manager Rui Costa they are “willing to negotiate” with the Reds if they follow up their interest in a deal for defender Lucas Beraldo.(Globoesporte)

MAN UTD READY TO PAY €50M TO SEAL JEAN-CLAIR TODIBO SIGNING

Manchester United are ready to ‘pay a real fortune’ to prise Jean-Clair Todibo away from Nice in January with the player seen as an instant fix to their defensive issues and the man who can save their season. The defender will reportedly now cost in excess of €50m (£42.85m).(Sport)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not stand in AC Milan’s way if they are to make a firm offer to sign Jakub Kiwior in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

EXCLUSIVE: Roma are battling city rivals Lazio to sign Sturm Graz defender David Affengruber for a €15m – €20m fee in January.

Napoli are ready to rival AC Milan for the signing of Miranda, who can leave Real Betis for a bargain €4m in the January window. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are willing to let 20-year-old Tottenham and Newcastle target Samuel Iling-Junior leave in January for a fee of around €18m (£15.4m). (Tuttomercato)

Wolves are interested in signing Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna, who will reportedly be put up for sale at €12m (£10.3m). (AS)

Mason Greenwood has reportedly decided to he wants to stay in Spain when his Getafe loan deal expires with Real Sociedad now emerging as favourites to sign the Man Utd forward on a permanent deal. (various)