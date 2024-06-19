Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool launch monumental double move for Real Madrid ace and world class winger; Man City superstar asks to leave

Liverpool have kickstarted a spectacular double move that will revolutionise Arne Slot’s attack, while a Manchester City superstar wants out and Manchester United are considering a surprise goalkeeper move – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL’S SPECTACULAR DOUBLE MOVE

Arne Slot could soon have two electric new attackers to choose from after Liverpool set the wheels in motion for raids on Real Madrid and Napoli, according to reports.

Slot has inherited an attacking corps full of talent at Anfield. Mohamed Salah remains the stand-out, though Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are all fearsome forwards on their day.

But with Diaz continuing to draw links with Barcelona and Salah’s future beyond 2025 uncertain, Liverpool may soon need to refresh their ranks.

And in classic Michael Edwards fashion, reports now suggest Liverpool could get ahead of the curve in the transfer market through signing attackers from Real Madrid and Napoli.

Firstly, Caught Offside state Liverpool have reignited their interest in Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

The Reds initially explored the signing of the Turkish playmaker last summer while still on the books of Fenerbahce. Guler would ultimately go on to join Real Madrid.

However, injuries ravaged his first season at the Bernabeu and even when fit, playing time was sparse. Nonetheless, in a show of just how potent Guler can be, the 19-year-old scored six LaLiga goals in just 373 minutes of action. That roughly equates to a goal every hour.

Guler gives Liverpool scouts an eyeful

Guler made headlines for all the right reasons on Tuesday with his spectacular strike for Turkey in their 3-1 victory over Georgia at Euro 2024.

Caught Offside state Liverpool sent scouts to Dortmund to observe Guler in action. Arsenal and Man City too had officials in attendance and the report concluded approaches are ‘expected’.

For their part, Real Madrid have insisted Guler is not for sale and loan approaches won’t be entertained either.

As such, it’ll take an offer too good to refuse for the English sides to turn Real Madrid’s head.

Liverpool make contact with world class winger

Another player Liverpool’s scouts were casting their eye over was Napoli and Georgia talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 23-year-old bagged 51 goal contributions over the past two seasons with Napoli and primarily plays on the left wing. However, his two-footedness allows him to comfortably operate anywhere across the forward line.

Kvaratskhelia’s name was plastered all over the news over the past few days amid fiery comments from his agent and father.

Firstly, the player’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, revealed both he and his client want to quit Napoli.

“I don’t want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli,” said the agent. “We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League.”

That was quickly followed up by comments from Kvaratskhelia’s father who put more pressure on Napoli to sell his son.

“I don’t want my son to stay at Napoli,” said Kvaratskhelia’s father. “They changed three coaches last season, and it’s hard to play in a similar situation.”

Napoli responded with a sternly-worded statement of their own that declared they’ll not be dictated to by Kvaratskhelia’s entourage.

Instead, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis hopes Kvaratskhelia will sign a new contract and a compromise that could bring the winger to the negotiating table would be the inclusion of a release clause that can be activated in 2025.

However, multiple sources have now stated Liverpool have sensed an opportunity to strike and have made contact with Kvaratskhelia’s camp.

Kvaratskhelia deal could hinge on Victor Osimhen future

As with Guler, a deal looks difficult – and expensive – to make. Figures of £90m have been floated which would represent a new club-record signing for Liverpool.

Nonetheless, one factor that could aid Liverpool’s pursuit of Kvaratskhelia is Napoli’s failure to sell Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been tipped to leave Napoli this summer and the club don’t wish to lose both players in the same window.

PSG, Chelsea and more recently Arsenal showed interest in Osimhen, though as yet no official bids have been tabled.

Arsenal have been linked with launching a bid in the coming days, though the Athletic state that after failing to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, the Gunners are shifting their focus to an addition in midfield instead.

Napoli’s failure to find a buyer for Osimhen would significantly raise Liverpool’s chances of signing Kvaratskhelia once his campaign with Georgia at Euro 2024 concludes.

MAN CITY SUPERSTAR WANTS OUT

Man City full-back Joao Cancelo has once again spoken of his desire to re-join loan club Barcelona next season. “I really like being at Barca, I am very comfortable,” said Cancelo. “My family, my daughter, my wife also. We hope that next year we will be here!” (Joao Cancelo)

Chelsea have immediately rejected Atletico Madrid’s lowball €20m bid for Conor Gallagher. (Ben Jacobs)

Chelsea failed with a bid totalling €40m for Atletico Madrid striker, Samu Omorodion. The Blues intend to bid again, though Atletico’s giant price tag of €80m will prove troublesome. (Various)

Ajax are progressing in their quest to sign Wout Weghorst who does not want to play Championship football with Burnley. A cut-price transfer is on the cards and talks over personal terms are advanced. (Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich explored the signing of Casemiro before switching their attention back to Joao Palhinha of Fulham. The Casemiro deal never got airborne after the Brazilian frowned upon the wages Bayern were offering. (Brazilian press)

MAN UTD CONSIDER GOALKEEPER HIJACK

Man Utd are considering a last-gasp attempt to hijack Inter Milan’s move for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez. The 26-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Inter, though there’s work to be done regarding the transfer fee. (Rudy Galetti)

Borussia Dortmund hope to lure Germany international Pascal Gross away from Brighton and back to the Bundesliga. The 33-year-old has one year left on his Brighton deal and is “very open” to returning to his homeland. (HITC & Sky Germany)

Dortmund are also eyeing a move for 19-year-old Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh who scored 11 goals while loaned to Feyenoord last season. (Sky Germany)

Marseille, Nice and Lille are considering a swoop for Tottenham flop Tanguy Ndombele. Spurs announced they mutually terminated Ndombele’s contract one week ago, with the move coming into effect on June 30. (Fabrice Hawkins)

Leeds United are finalising the permanent sale of Marc Roca to Real Betis. The LaLiga side hope to strike a deal worth less than their €10m option to buy. (Estadio Deportivo)

Napoli are closing on on completing a deal to sign Real Madrid centre-back, Rafa Marin. Personal terms are agreed and the clubs aim to thrash out payment terms today. Real Madrid will insert a buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

XABI ALONSO FRUSTRATES LIVERPOOL AGAIN

Xabi Alonso could disappoint Liverpool for a second time by bringing a Reds transfer target to Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso has personally called Stuttgart’s Waldermar Anton on two occasions in an effort to steer a deal Leverkusen’s way. Liverpool have eyed Anton as their successor to Joel Matip who is leaving as a free agent. (Sky Germany)

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are weighing up a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blues will sell Lukaku to any club who meets their £37m asking price. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich are having doubts over whether to proceed with a move for centre-back Jonathan Tah. Bayern’s hesitancy stems from the €40m figure Bayer Leverkusen are demanding. Bayern only wish to pay €20m. (BILD)

PSG’s back-up plan if they can’t convince Lille’s Leny Yoro to sign is Antonio Silva of Benfica. (GetFrenchFootballNews)

Manager Marco Rose has signed a contract extension that ties his future to RB Leipzig until 2026. (RB Leipzig)