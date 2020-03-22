Liverpool are reported to be ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Eintracht Frankurt star Evan N’Dicka this summer.

The Reds are in the market to sign a new left-footed centre-half this summer and Eintracht Frankfurt star N’Dicka, capped by France U21s, has emerged as a genuine contender.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye this season and Sky Sports claim his form has caught the attention of both the Reds and the Gunners ahead of the summer window.

As per the report, the two Premier League sides had watched him in action on multiple occasions prior to the European-wide suspension of football, while there is interest in the player from the likes of Sevilla, Valencia, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Arsenal are said to want him as Mikel Arteta looks to sign a rebuild a defensive unit and a defender to play alongside William Saliba, who is due to arrive from St Etienne at the end of the season.

But the lure of Liverpool looks likely to win the day, with the Reds priotising the signing of a new defender with Dejan Lovren – whom a report claimed on Saturday ‘can’t stand Klopp and wants to leave’ – set to depart this summer.

The versatile Ndicka can also operate as a left-back, which would also give Liverpool some additional cover for Andy Robertson, with James Milner often used as his replacement when needed.

N’Dicka joined Frankfurt back in summer 2018 for a fee of €5.5million from Auxerre, where he came through the ranks.

After playing 36 times in his debut campaign, he was nominated for the prestigious Rookie of the Year award and has continued that fine form again this season.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Paper Talk claim Liverpool are ready to pay £74m to sign an exciting Spanish midfielder fast emerging as Jurgen Klopp’s top target this summer.