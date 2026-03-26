TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland could face a summer battle to keep Dutch versatile star Lutsharel Geertruida, with multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, ready to make a move.

The 25-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan from RB Leipzig last summer and has impressed across several positions, featuring at right-back, centre-back, and even in holding midfield.

Indeed, his adaptability and consistent performances have made him one of Sunderland’s standout performers this season.

While not initially considered a marquee signing, Geertruida’s availability for a reported £20million, combined with his ability to cover multiple positions at a high level, has pushed him onto the radar of a number of top-flight clubs.

Our sources understand that Liverpool, who scouted him in January, remain very much interested and keen on a summer deal, though they won’t have it all their own way, with Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Sunderland do hold the option to make the move permanent, believed to be valued at around £20million, though the final decision also rests with the player himself.

Sources indicate that while Geertruida is happy on Wearside, his representatives are aware of the emerging interest and potential opportunities elsewhere – and not just in England either.

As a result, Sunderland could face a competitive summer to retain their Dutch star, with a number of Premier League clubs monitoring the situation closely ahead of the transfer window.

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Geertruida stance on Sunderland stay emerges

The Dutch talent has been a regular feature for Le Bris’ side this season, although his versatility has sometimes worked against him, given he has been unable to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI – although he has featured more in the last five outings.

Indeed, speaking about that versatility back in February, along with the chances of signing the player permanently, Le Bris (via the Sunderland Echo) said: “I think his main strength is versatility, and probably in this industry, the most usual pathway is to stay in one position.

“I think we have to value his versatility, because it’s his strength. And for him, it’s a complex situation, because he’s really useful for the squad. Often the 11th [for] game time for 10 positions on the pitch, but still the 11th, which is really good in the Premier League.

“And the ambition to be a starter is normal for a footballer. The World Cup, with this future in his mind, is really important as well.

“So many things are combined, and can add the complexity of the transfer window, with many rumours, many opportunities. But facts are facts, it’s just the end of the process, do you want to sign or not, and it wasn’t so clear finally.”

Liverpool told German giant is OFF the menu; multi-cap England star rejects Sunderland

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been delivered a crushing blow in their quest to bring another top defender to Anfield after sources confirmed that Nico Schlotterbeck is set to sign a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.

However, part of the new arrangement could give the Reds, and other suitors, the opportunity to lure him away in summer 2027 amid claims of a tempting release clause.

Elsewhere, the Reds have identified a long list of eight players to step into Mohamed Salah’s sizeable shoes at Anfield next season – and our sources have revealed how one of those has been the subject of almost ‘daily contact’ from the Reds since December in an effort to sweet-talk him into a move to Merseyside.

In other news, David Ornstein has provided a massive update on the future of Arne Slot, having shared exactly what he has heard on FSG’s plans for the Dutchman this summer.

Up at Sunderland, we can reveal that the Black Cats were one of four Premier League sides to have been rejected by a multiple-times capped England star ahead of the summer window after he opted to sign a new deal with his current employers.

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