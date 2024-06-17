Liverpool have acted on their interest and tabled an opening bid for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro who is also being courted by Manchester United, with a report also revealing who the player intends to join.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are on the hunt for additions at centre-half this summer. Liverpool are seeking a replacement for Joel Matip who will leave the club as a free agent on June 30.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will also wave goodbye to a veteran defender via free agency when Raphael Varane departs on the same day. Varane has genuine interest from MLS side Inter Miami.

Further exits could come in the form of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. Lindelof is wanted by former boss Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce and why a surprisingly low bid could succeed has been revealed.

United and Liverpool are among the four primary suitors for Lille sensation, Leny Yoro. Completing the interested quartet are PSG and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is already a guaranteed starter in Ligue 1 despite his tender age and is widely viewed as a ‘can’t miss’ signing.

Unfortunately for Lille, Yoro’s contract with the club has just one season remaining and he’ll not sign a new deal. As such, Lille president Olivier Letang recently confirmed Yoro as well as striker Jonathan David can both leave this summer.

Leny Yoro transfer greenlit, as Liverpool bid

“Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer,” said Letang. “Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

Lille will demand €60m/£51m before letting Yoro go. According to a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are the first to act after tabling a €50m/£43m bid.

It’s stated the offer has been rejected by Lille who have pointed Liverpool to their €60m valuation.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear Yoro is bound for Anfield even if the Reds up their offer anyway.

READ MORE: Every centre-back linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star, Arne Slot favourite

Yoro chooses Real Madrid

MD state Yoro has ‘already chosen his destiny’ and wishes to sign for Real Madrid.

The problem there is Los Blancos are yet to enter the bidding and are unwilling to pay €60m anyway.

Real Madrid are first waiting to resolve the future of Nacho Fernandez before deciding whether to bid for Yoro. The 34-year-old is primed to become a free agent at the end of the month and is the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad.

The suggestion is if Nacho departs, Real Madrid will move for Yoro but won’t pay full price. Alternatively, if Nacho stays, Real Madrid will be prepared to wait one year before signing Yoro as a free agent.

The latter scenario would be Lille’s worst nightmare and MD add Liverpool, Man Utd and PSG hope to change Yoro’s mind.

In the event Yoro does wind up at the Bernabeu or Anfield, Man Utd have plenty of other viable targets in mind.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite, though saw an opening offer worth £43m (including add-ons) rejected.

United are also exploring a move for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutchman has the green light to leave Bayern for €50m/£43m.

DON’T MISS: Arteta ‘likes’ Liverpool flop as Arsenal consider shock swap deal by offloading ‘very good’ star