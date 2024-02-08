Liverpool learn fate of sensational summer swoop for Salah replacement also on radar of Chelsea

Leroy Sane has made his mind up over his Bayern Munich future

Liverpool and Chelsea summer transfer target Leroy Sane has reportedly made his mind up over whether he wants to remain at Bayern Munich beyond the end of the current campaign.

The former Manchester City winger has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League, with his current Bayern contract running out in the summer of 2025.

Indeed, outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to have lined up Sane as a replacement for Saudi-linked Mo Salah.

Chelsea have also been linked with the attaker as Mauricio Pochettino continues to revamp what was an aging squad at Stamford Bridge, although bringing in Sane would instantly make him one of the oldest players at 28.

Sane, who moved to Bayern from Manchester City in the summer of 2020m has also been linked with Barcelona – although their continued financial issues could hamper any potential deal.

However, a new report from Sport states Sane is likely to sign another contract in Bavaria after teaming up with a new agent.

The pacy winger is now represented by Christian Schmid, the agent of team-mate Jamal Musiala who is said to have a strong relationship with Bayern’s hierarchy.

Sane is currently tied down until the summer of 2025, meaning that Bayern will face a dilemma over whether to cash in later this year if he fails to renew by then.

But his desire to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena suggests that any projected move is now unlikely to happen, leaving Liverpool and Chelsea both disappointed.

Indeed, Sane has emerged as a key performer for Thomas Tuchel in recent months, chipping in with eight goals and adding an impressive 11 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

He has also sparked up a strong understanding with Bayern hotshot Harry Kane, who continues to score goals for fun in Germany.

Sane keeping his cards close to his chest

Sane remained coy when quizzed on his future while on international duty with Germany over the winter, although he did hint that staying in Munich was a possibility.

“I haven’t given it any thought yet,” he said. “The club wants to have talks, but at the moment I want to focus on this season. FC Bayern remains my first point of contact, there’s no doubt about that.”

Sane is also a fan of Tuchel, who has come under fire at times this season as Bayern continue to play second fiddle to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

However, there is only a two-point gap at the top of the tbale now, and Sane is convinced that Bayern have the right man for the job in the former Chelsea chief.

“Even before joining Bayern I heard a lot about Thomas from my two buddies in the national team, Toni Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan,” Sane told Bild. “They’ve both always raved about him, so I was very curious to see how it would be for us. I now know what they were talking about.

“Thomas is incredibly meticulous about his work and leaves as little as possible to chance. He took over at a difficult time when things were turbulent. I’m sure that we’re on the right track with him and that he’s exactly the right person for Bayern. I talk to him a lot. He gives me a very good feeling and I feel a lot of trust.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they host Burnley in the Premier League, while Chelsea head to Crystal Palace in the Monday Night Football.

