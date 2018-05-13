Liverpool learn final Naby Keita fee as Leipzig miss CL return

RB Leipzig’s qualification for the Europa League rather than the Champions League has seen the premium fee Liverpool agree to pay the Germans for Naby Keita significantly reduced.

The Guinea international agreed to leave Leipzig at the end of this season and join Jurgen Klopp’s side from July 1, with the Reds getting the deal over the line early by paying a premium fee on top of his release clause.

It emerged recently that the Germans tried to get Trent Alexander-Arnold included as part of the transfer.

That was dependent on Leipzig’s success this season, but after they finished the campaign in sixth place – and qualified for the Europa League – Liverpool have learnt that Keita will cost them £52.75million.

While the fee is the second costliest in the club’s history – behind the £75million spent on Virgil van Dijk in January – the fee could have been far higher had Leipzig qualified for the Champions League.

Had the club finished in the top four, the fee would have been £59million; had they finished outside the Europa League places in seventh of lower, the fee could have been just £48million.

Keita will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1, but has been invited to attend the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev.

The 23-year-old’s final match as a Leipzig player ended in style as his side signed off for the season with a 6-2 romp against Herha Berlin.

