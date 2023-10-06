Liverpool ‘in talks’ with superb Bundesliga star as Klopp eyes January fix to key problem

The agent of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in him, and the Reds could make a bid in January.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is keen to add a left-footed centre-back to his squad but the manager decided to focus on a midfield rebuild in the summer.

This is despite Liverpool registering their interest in Hincapie. Now, it seems that they are considering a fresh approach for the Ecuador international.

Hincapie joined Leverkusen in 2021. He has since become one of their most important players – making 79 appearances to date – and is widely considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in signing the 21-year-old, but Liverpool’s interest dates back the longest.

However, the Reds will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done, as Bayer Leverkusen certainly won’t let Hincapie leave on the cheap this winter.

Liverpool learn price tag of Piero Hincapie

As relayed by Bolavip, Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Hincapie, and revealed how much they much pay to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

“Liverpool were interested in him [in the summer], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” he told Joaquín Saavedra from Fútbol Sin Casette.

“For January [Liverpool] are talking like other clubs, [but his price] will not be less than 50 million.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to splash out £50m on Hincapie in January. If they don’t, one of the defender’s many other suitors could swoop in for his signature.

