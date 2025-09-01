Liverpool remain in negotiations to prise Marc Guehi away from Crystal Palace on deadline day – but with their hopes now fading, they will need a number of factors to swing their way to push through a dramatic late deal and with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner making his stance on the possible sale clear.

The Reds have invested heavily into their squad this summer, splashing out some £250m already on new signings so far. And while the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have all arrived in big-money deals, Liverpool are not done yet.

Indeed, having agreed a British record £125m package with Newcastle overnight for Alexander Isak, Arne Slot’s side are also being backed to add another name in Guehi before the transfer window slams shut at 7pm Monday evening.

But if they are to seal a deal for Guehi, the Reds will need several factors to fall their way.

Firstly, Liverpool are understood to have a £35m+ offer for the England defender left on the table. With hours remaining in the window, Eagles chairman, Steve Parish, is of the mind to accept that deal, and knowing the star could leave on a free transfer next summer. As a club that cannot afford to let their best players depart as free agents, losing the 25-year-old for nothing is a major concern for the Palace supremo.

At the same time, though, Glasner has made clear a deal will simply not go through if the Eagles do not sign a replacement first.

And while they have looked at the likes of Ousmane Diomande of Sporting, Toulouse’s teenage star Jaydee Canvot and Roma’s Evan Ndicka as options, they are yet to push through on a deal for a preferred option at this stage.

On Sunday, it was also reported that Manchester City’s Switzerland international Manu Akanji and Chelsea’s unwanted Axel Disasi could be late window options for the Eagles.

Despite those links, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has on Monday quashed talk that Guehi will move on deadline day.

He posted on X: ‘Understand Marc Guehi to Liverpool looking unlikely as it stands. Deal not off yet, but has become difficult following Oliver Glasner’s comments last night that he wants to keep the Crystal Palace captain.

‘Joe Gomez won’t be sold to Milan unless Guehi joins.’

As Jacobs touched upon, Glasner has made it clear why the Eagles are not in a position to sell Guehi at this late stage of the window and any sale of the 23-times capped England international would clearly now be against his will….

DON’T MISS 🚨 Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest as Liverpool agree Isak signing; Spurs in new striker talks

Glasner tells Liverpool that Marc Guehi cannot leave Palace

Speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of the Eagles’ impressive 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park – a game in which Guehi scored an absolute worldie in – Glasner stated: “For playing a successful season we need Marc, and it is not possible with one day left to find a replacement who can play in the Premier League.

“You’ve seen our defensive set-up, I have spoken about it quite often, this is our foundation, and everyone knows exactly what he has to do.

“Everyone can rely on each other and Marc, of course, is not just a small part of the puzzle, he is our captain, so we have to keep him.

“I told this to the chairman and again it’s not for me.

“It’s nice because I like Marc, he is such a professional and such a nice guy, but it’s for the future of Crystal Palace and playing a successful season, so we have to keep him.

“And especially we talked and said we [will] sell Marc if we have the right replacements, and we don’t have the right replacements, so for me, it’s clear to keep him.”

Elaborating further in his after-match presser towards the media, Glasner added: “We had a meeting in March and we had an agreement that we’re just selling Marc if we have the right replacement in. And we wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the season, the pre-season, to be independent from this situation.

“This was July 9, today is August 31, there is no replacement in the building. So it is clear that one part of the agreement is not fulfilled, that means we can’t sell Marc.

“And it’s not for Oliver Glasner. It’s not a gift or a wish for Oliver Glasner. It’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start, we are the first time European football and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available.

“And know, if we don’t sell Marc then Marc will accept it. Because he loves Crystal Palace, he loves the team and we feel the appreciation he has and he also feels the same from his side.”

Isak medical begins; €60m deadline day offer rejected; Villa chase star

📌 Liverpool AGREE British record Alexander Isak transfer as Newcastle cave and medical begins

📌 Liverpool transfer ‘not going ahead’ after star says no; January move now possible

📌 Aston Villa in talks to sign Liverpool ace after Jadon Sancho ‘Here we go’

Test your knowledge on Palace captain Marc Guehi