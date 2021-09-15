Liverpool have been informed they must hand Mohamed Salah an immediate payrise as a matter of urgency – or risk an even bigger outlay on signing a prospective replacement.

The Egyptian, 29, has been Liverpool’s most consistent provider of goals since his arrival in 2017. Salah has been the club’s top scorer across all competitions in each of his four seasons at the club. To the surprise of no one, he has started the new campaign in fine form, bagging three goals from his first four outings.

Salah is in the final two years of his contract at Anfield. And whether his long-term future will remain on Merseyside is beginning to come into sharp focus.

Liverpool kept their transfer powder dry this summer, emerging with a small profit from the window. Instead, the club’s hierarchy opted to renew the contracts of several key first-teamers including Fabinho, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to name a few.

Salah could be next in line, though offering a long-term deal to a forward who will be 30 at season’s end could be fraught with risk.

However, Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Salah will remain prolific into his thirties. As such, he would have no qualms at handing him an extension to his terms and on an improved salary.

And handing him a new deal is something pundit Simon Jordan insists must be their top priority – or risk an enormous outlay on buying a replacement.

“It makes sense to give him a big pay rise,” Jordan told Talksport.

“You look at the Salah situation and say okay, what’s he worth to Liverpool, what would it cost to replace him, if you have to replace Mohamed Salah because you don’t want to give him a pay hike then you have to bring a player who costs 100 million quid.

“If you bring in a 100 million quid player, what’s his salary going to be? His salary is going to be 3/400 grand-a-week, plus you’re going to have that £100m layout.

“Economically in this deplorable banana republic economics that football exists in then it makes commercial sense to entertain these obscene numbers.

“They’re probably going to hold some ground between what he’s asking for and what they’re offering and that’s a negotiation.

“I suspect so [Salah getting the deal he wants] because where is the negotiation? What’s Liverpool’s opportunity? He’s got two years left to go, they don’t have to do it now, but if they don’t do it now the media pressure will build up.

“The PSG’s will pop up and say ‘we’ll have him off you’ for X amount of money, the Spanish guys that don’t spend any money that get Javier Tebas, the league president criticising everybody else, will be in for him.

“All of a sudden Liverpool will be standing there, fighting the good fight for no particular reason than anyone else’s benefit.”

Klopp on board over Salah deal

Klopp is of the belief that Salah will still be an effective player for the Reds well into his latter years.

“I’ve never spoken to Mo about how long he wants to play,” said Klopp. “But he has all the things you need to do that (play well into his 30s),” he said.

“He is more physically the type of Lionel Messi, obviously. Similar height and weight, probably, so all these guys need to be lucky with the injuries.

“They were not without injuries but they could always come back from that without any further harm. That is very important.

“You need to be very lucky but Mo has all the things you need and I am pretty sure the way he sees football, he wants to be a part of the game for as long as he can, somehow.

“And there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to do that. It is about attitude, obviously, you want it.

“I am pretty sure a couple of players finished their careers because they couldn’t be that motivated, they say ‘I want this or I want that but I am not the same as I was a few years ago’. That is why people finish their careers.

“I can’t see that with Mo, I am pretty sure Mo wants to squeeze each day out of his career as well, yes.”

