Liverpool and Leeds United combined to make three of the best signings of the summer, according to reporters from The Athletic.

Leeds and Liverpool have made almost identical starts to the new season, remaining undefeated across their five Premier League games.

Both have won twice and drawn three times, while both have scored seven goals. Leeds’ defence is the joint-tightest in the division with just three goals shipped, while Liverpool aren’t far behind on four goals conceded.

As you might expect given that latter statistic, two reporters from The Athletic have namechecked players in Liverpool and Leeds’ backlines when giving their early verdicts on the best signings of the summer.

Firstly, the outlet’s Oliver Kay highlighted Jeremy Jacquet, with the Frenchman quickly striking up a formidable partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have kept three clean sheets on the spin in the league and Jacquet has just been rewarded for his splendid start to life on Merseyside by earning his maiden call-up to the French national team.

Aside from Jacquet, Kay also mentioned another centre-back – Leeds’ Tarik Muharemovic.

Leeds, Liverpool lauded for summer business

He wrote: “Some of my favourites have already been mentioned, so I’ll go for Jeremy Jacquet at Liverpool and Tarik Muharemovic at Leeds United — two young central defenders who are different in style but have been very similar in adapting to the Premier League so impressively.”

Kay concluded his assessment by giving kudos to Leeds’ record signing, James Trafford, too.

“James Trafford has made a very positive start at Leeds, too,” he added.

Much was made of Leeds spending an eye-catching £45m on Manchester City’s second string goalkeeper.

But in truth, Trafford was already more than good enough to be a regular starter at most Premier League sides and could count himself unlucky City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma mere weeks after his arrival two summers ago.

The Athletic’s Nick Miller added: “Leeds signing Trafford looked like one of the most obvious individual upgrades of the summer, and so it has proved: they have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the division (three, alongside Everton) and, while that is to do with their defence too (another nod here to Muharemovic), he’s been very good.”

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