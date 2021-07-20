Liverpool, Leeds among four chasing Chelsea star tipped to leave

Liverpool and Leeds are entrenched in a four-way battle to land a Chelsea star tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, per a report.

Chelsea have become synonymous with how to successfully navigate the transfer window under financial fair play in recent years. Combined with their reputation for developing some of the world’s most exciting talent, up and coming youngsters often make their name away from the club early in their career.

Whether that be on loan like Fikayo Tomori and Mario Pasalic or on a permanent deal like Tariq Lamptey fluctuates with each case.

Three more names who could walk that familiar path are Valentino Livramento, Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris.

The trio were recently reported by the Athletic to be weighing up permanent exits from Chelsea.

They are said to be stalling on contract talks and do not feature in the club’s pre-season training camp.

Now, per the Daily Mail, the queue of suitors for central midfielder Bate is beginning to take shape.

They report that Liverpool, Leeds West Ham and Southampton are all interested in acquiring the 19-year-old.

A Liverpool move would share similarities with the deal that saw Dominic Solanke switch clubs in 2017. The striker did not succeed at Anfield. Though the Reds ultimately make a tidy £16m profit after greenlighting his 2019 sale to Bournemouth.

Leeds have already shown their willingness to land rising stars this summer. They have already lured Wigan’s Sean McGurk and Birmingham’s Amari Miller to Elland Road.

The Hammers and Saints are also credited with interest over what will likely be a mad scramble for the England youth international.

Chelsea batting back bids for forward

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly turned down several enquiries to sell Tammy Abraham this summer, as they wait to bring in a replacement first.

With Kai Havertz and Timo Werner going nowhere, Abraham is the one facing the axe if a big name arrives.

However, per transfer insider Kristian Sturt, the Blues has so far ‘rebuked’ several enquiries from Premier League clubs.

They have taken the stance that Abraham will only go if a replacement is found first. Chelsea are also keen on a permanent exit for Abraham, with a loan deal seemingly out of the question.

