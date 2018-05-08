Liverpool left in limbo as Real Madrid provide Ronaldo injury update

Real Madrid expect Cristiano Ronaldo to return an ankle injury picked up during El Clasico on Sunday in time for the Champions League final.

The Portuguese star was forced off at half-time of the game at the Nou Camp, having scored Real’s first equaliser as they eventually earned a 2-2 draw thanks to Gareth Bale’s strike.

The 33-year-old received treatment immediately after scoring and there were initial fears that he may miss the huge clash with Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.

Indeed, speaking after the game Real manager Zinedine Zidane said: “We’re not worried about the final,” before adding that “I can’t say how long he’ll be out for.”

However, Spanish publication Marca has revealed the extent of Ronaldo’s injury and that the forward is highly unlikely to miss the final.

The report claims that he will be sidelined for a week, ruling him out of Wednesday’s clash with Sevilla and the visit of Celta Vigo on Saturday.

He is expected to be return to training “next Monday,” with a view to having some game time in Real’s final La Liga game against Villarreal on May 20 – six days before the final.

Ronaldo’s availability for the game is likely to have a huge bearing on Liverpool’s hopes of lifting a 6th European Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to stop Real; winning the trophy for a third year in a row.

