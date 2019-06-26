Liverpool legend admits Leeds, Aston Villa target has lots of options

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers’ interest in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent but admitted they wont be the only club available to Kent should he decide to leave Liverpool.

Kent has thrived in a breakout season on loan at Rangers, where he contributed six goals and nine assists from 42 matches under Steven Gerrard on his way to being named the SPFA Young Player of the Year and has said he would prefer to find a permanent club this summer rather than another loan move.

Liverpool are believed to want a fee of around £12m for Kent, a fee which seemingly puts Leeds out of the equation in terms of seeking a permanent deal for the highly-rated young talent. Rangers are also unlikely to be able to afford a permanent move.

Premier League new boys Aston Villa were reported to be among those weighing up a move, having already signed Jota and Anwar El Ghazi this summer.

Now, Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Gerrard has admitted he would like the winger back at Ibrox last summer.

“There is always competition for top players,” Gerrard told Sky Sports .

“Yes we would like Ryan Kent back the reality is he is Liverpool’s player, we have to respect that, Jurgen Klopp I am sure will want to take a look at Ryan.

“We will respect Liverpool’s decision on which direction they want to take on the Ryan Kent situation.

“But we are at the table, we love the player. We feel as if we have done a good job on him in the last 12 months and we still feel there is more to come on the job we would like to do.

“The reality is there is competition and Liverpool still own the player so they have still got the final say on him.”