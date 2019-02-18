John Barnes has claimed that Bayern Munich have lost their drive compared to recent years, and believes Liverpool will take advantage.

The Premier League side welcome the Bundesliga champions to Anfield on Tuesday night for a Champions League last 16 tie.

“This is the first time that I would make Liverpool favourites. If you had to play Bayern in the last 4/5 years compared to playing them now, they don’t seem to have the same drive and determination that they had previously,”.

“Liverpool have too much pace for them, the game will be won on strength, hunger and determination of which Liverpool have in abundance.

“Bayern aren’t as dominant in the Bundesliga and have a number of old players in their squad. Of course, they are still a fantastic team, but they don’t seem to have the same dynamism as we’ve seen in the past with Robben and Ribery.

“Bayern, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last 5 or 6 years have been the three dominant teams in Europe – but if you look at what they’re doing in their leagues now, teams are much more able to compete with them and get results.

“It’s a good time for Liverpool to be playing Bayern.”