Liverpool legend Carragher tells one manager he has to take Man Utd job

Jamie Carragher has told Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino that he must take the Manchester United job if he is offered it.

The Red Devils sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning before appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Pochettino was one of the first names linked to the permanent vacancy with the likes of Zinedine Zidane also mootedas Mourinho’s possible full-time successor.

And Carragher thinks some observers need a “reality check” if they think Pochettino should avoid swapping Tottenham for United.

“If Mauricio Pochettino is offered the Manchester United job, he has to take it,” Carragher wrote in The Telegraph. “That is a hard for Tottenham Hotspur supporters to accept. Sadly for them, it is inevitable that they are prey to a more powerful Premier League rival.

“Hearing some arguments against Pochettino moving to Manchester United, I cannot help but think a reality check is needed. I do not write this to be disrespectful to Spurs.

“It does not matter how great Spurs’ new stadium is and how many supporters fill it. It does not even matter what they win this season or over the next few years. Spurs are not Manchester United. They will never be as big as Manchester United.

“Questions like, ‘Why would Pochettino leave Tottenham now?’ amount to a loyalty plea. Pochettino owes Spurs nothing. He has done an unbelievable job with a fraction of United’s budget.

“What has taken four-and-a-half years to build at Tottenham can be achieved sooner with the players he inherits, the same clever management he has demonstrated in North London and astute signings.”