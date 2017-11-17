Liverpool legend Dalglish lauds Salah’s really ‘bad habit’

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been impressed with summer signing Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian’s superb start to life on Merseyside.

The flying winger has scored 12 goals in 17 games for the Reds since making a £36.9million move from Roma and Dalglish admits that he is loving what he is watching.

“Mo has got a bad habit of scoring goals and he doesn’t want to give up that habit,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Sometimes clubs suit players and sometimes players suit clubs.

“He seems to have got a really happy relationship with the club, the players and the manager. He’s been excellent so far. Long may it continue.”

Salah isn’t the only Liverpool star to have impressed the Reds legend, with Dalglish also highlighting Joe Gomez after the defender impressed on England duty against Germany and Brazil.

“Great credit to Joe for the courage and the commitment he’s shown to get back to the top level after the bad injury he suffered,” he added.

“His development has been excellent. He looks like he’s going to have a really good future. It’s the same with Dominic Solanke. I’ve not seen as much of him but he knows where the goal is and his touch is good.

“Between the two of them, there’s a lot of promise. Not just for them but for the club.”