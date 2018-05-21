Liverpool legend delivers bold message to squad ahead of UCL final

Steven Gerrard has given some valuable advice to Liverpool ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The current Rangers boss knows exactly what it takes to win the coveted trophy, having played a key role in the Liverpool side that pulled off a miraculous comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

Now, Gerrard has delivered a rousing message to the Reds’ squad ahead of Saturday’s final in Kiev, telling the players to ‘seize the moment’.

“These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general. They are the moments that you dream of,” Gerrard told LiverpoolFC.com.

“My message to the players would be: go and grasp it, go and seize the moment you have worked so hard for. Go and reward yourselves for the journey you have taken this club on.

“You’ve got to go in with the belief and confidence; you have come this far. You’ve got to handle the responsibility of being a Liverpool player and you’ve got to go and deliver.

“You’ll get plaudits and praise for getting where you are but not many people remember it if you don’t get over the line and deliver.

“I’m still really good friends with ex-teammates in that team that I played with and I know what it would mean for them. I just hope they go and do it.”