Aaron Ramsey was desperate to leave Arsenal and join Juventus in order to win trophies – and not necessarily for the money – former Liverpool striker Ian Rush has claimed.

The 28-year-old Wales midfielder, who has spent the last 11 seasons at Arsenal, will leave Emirates Stadium as a free agent this summer after Juventus confirmed the worst kept secret in football earlier this week.

Ramsey has signed a four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Allianz Stadium until summer 2023 and earning the attacking midfielder a staggering £400,000 a week. With it, the Welshman becomes the highest-paid British player in the world game.

However, Rush has played down claims that money was the deciding factor in Ramsey signing for Juventus and claims his countryman simply wants to look back on trophy success at the end of his career.

“He’s a fantastic player, a very reserved person, a man of the family. Juventus care a lot about how their players act off the pitch and he’s a genuine person, the right man for the Bianconeri,” Rush told Calciomercato.

“Why Juve? I spoke to him a couple weeks ago, he’s always been convinced of this choice because he wants to win trophies and Juve has always been the first choice for this. He believes that they have more chances to win than other teams.”

Gunners boss Unai Emery was thought to be behind Arsenal’s decision to withdraw their contract offer to Ramsey. The club were said to be have submitted an offer of £200,000 a week to the player – making him their second top earner behind Mesut Ozil – before Emery decided the money could be put to better use at the club and the offer was withdrawn.

Losing Ramsey for free has been branded a ‘criminal offence’ by former Gunners star Paul Merson, who told Sky Sports: “Letting Ramsey leave is just bad, bad club management isn’t it.

“To let player contracts run out in this day and age for how much these players go for and how much they’re worth is criminal.

“To let him leave the club and walk away for free, somebody in his prime leaving for nothing, it’s a football crime.”

Juventus director Fabio Paratici, meanwhile, has claimed Arsenal rarely used Ramsey in his best position during his decade-long service at the club.

Ramsey has played 259 times for Arsenal, scoring 61 times.

