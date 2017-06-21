Liverpool legend insists £50m Van Dijk deal could still happen

Liverpool great John Aldridge believes that Virgil van Dijk could still move to Anfield this summer from Southampton.

The Reds had to apologise to Southampton after they were accused of “tapping up” the Dutchman by trying to agree a deal behind Saints’ backs.

However, Aldridge believes the £50m deal could still go ahead should Van Dijk push harder for the move.

“Tapping up goes on all the time in the game and even if Liverpool went a bit far in their pursuit of Van Dijk before they spoke to Southampton, I don’t believe this transfer story is dead in the water,” Aldridge told the Irish Independent.

“Van Dijk needs to make the next move and I reckon he will tell Southampton that he wants out and he wants to go to Liverpool. “Players and their agents hold all the power these days and if he says he won’t kick another ball for Southampton and demands a move, it will happen.

“I don’t like the way the game has gone in some ways and players can hold clubs to ransom if they want a move and big money offers are coming in, but that’s the way of the world now. “Let’s look at the facts here: Southampton paid £13m for this guy a couple of years ago and they could end up making a profit of around £40m on him.