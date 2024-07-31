Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp drops staggering update on next job after agreeing new Anfield role

Jurgen Klopp has remarkably claimed he will NOT return to management or coaching three weeks after agreeing a new role with Liverpool.

Klopp, 57, brought his nine-year stint with Liverpool to a close at the end of last season. The legendary German ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top flight title, guided Liverpool to three Champions League finals (winning one), and lifted eight major honours during his tenure.

However, Klopp decided the time was right to step away last November and made the football world aware of his decision in January.

Liverpool turned to Dutchman Arne Slot to fill the void, though despite Klopp insisting he’ll take a sabbatical, speculation regarding his next job has swirled.

Indeed, Klopp was recently offered the USMNT job following America’s poor showing in the Copa America on home soil. Klopp politely rejected the offer.

Rumours he could succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss have done the rounds, while Klopp will always be linked with taking the German national team job too.

However, when speaking at the International Coaches’ Congress in Germany, Klopp has remarkably suggested he may never return to management. As such, his sabbatical from the game may yet morph into a retirement.

Klopp states he’ll never manage again

“As of today, that’s it for me as a coach,” Klopp said while speaking in Wurzburg.

“I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world.

“Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.”

Klopp has ensured he still has some part to play within the game and in Liverpool Football Club specifically after he was unveiled as the first ever honorary ambassador to the LFC Foundation back on July 12.

The LFC Foundation is the club’s official charity which works tirelessly to improve the fortunes and day-to-day outlooks of people from and within Liverpool.

Klopp has long been associated with LFC Foundation and previously declared the charity to be the ‘best department’ in the club.

Among his many previous commitments included being on hand to welcome visitors to the AXA training centre, attending fund-raising events and public speaking to raise awareness of the foundation.

Speaking after accepting the role three weeks ago, Klopp said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

Nonetheless, Klopp went on to double down on his claims his managerial career has ended when speaking in Germany.

“I would actually rule that out at the moment”

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs,” Klopp added. “No club, no country.

“A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you now.’

“I’m going to do some work. I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.

“Let’s see what it will look like in a few months, but nothing is coming through at the moment.”

57 would be an incredibly young age for one of the world’s elite managers to quit the game.

The German won’t lack for offers to return in the coming months and years, and whether he can resit the urge to lead a fourth club remains to be seen.

