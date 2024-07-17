Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp reaches decision on replacing Gareth Southgate as next England manager

A top source has confirmed Jurgen Klopp will NOT replace Gareth Southgate as the next England manager, with TEAMtalk deciphering the Liverpool legend’s future will likely lay with two clubs or one country.

Southgate, 53, elected to walk away from his position as England manager on Tuesday following a second successive heartbreak in the finals of the European Championships.

Southgate’s contract ran until December and the FA had hoped to agree an extension with the manager that would have seen Southgate lead England at the 2026 World Cup.

The FA’s desire for a new deal was irrespective of whether England won or lost against Spain three days ago.

However, Southgate determined the time was right to step away and let a fresh face take the reins.

Among the early contenders to fill the void include Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel and Lee Carsley. However, talk of recently-departed Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, stepping in had also swirled.

Klopp publicly stated he intends to take a sabbatical after bringing his nine-year Liverpool stint to a close earlier this summer.

Nonetheless, the idea of managing one of the world’s greatest crops of attacking talent in the international arena could appeal.

Indeed, the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Belingham and Harry Kane are among the world’s leading attackers.

Southgate has been roundly criticised for his conservative tactics which failed to bring the best out of his forward-thinking superstars. By contrast, a front-foot approach is second nature to Klopp.

However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein hinted Klopp would stick to his guns and snub any approach that comes from the FA. Klopp has already rejected the chance to secure an early return to management with the USA national side.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Klopp’s mind is made up and he will not replace Southgate. Instead, the 57-year-old will stick to his word and take a break from the game which Plettenberg suggested will last one season.

The reporter wrote on X: “Jurgen Klopp will not become the new coach of the Three Lions!

“Been told he remains committed to taking a season-long break and does not intend to take over any team or association.”

Where next when Klopp returns?

Klopp confirmed he’ll not manage another club – aside from Liverpool – in England upon announcing his departure back in January.

With another spell in the Premier League ruled out, Klopp’s future looks like it will lay back on mainland Europe.

His prior stint with Borussia Dortmund and legendary status at the club could rule out Bayern Munich as a contender to secure his signature.

Serie A does not hold the appeal it once did and Klopp would be hamstrung by many of the spending restrictions he experienced at Liverpool even if signing with a top Serie A side like Juventus or either of the Milan clubs.

As such, three jobs would appear to be in play when Klopp returns – Real Madrid, Barcelona and the German national side.

Carlo Ancelotti is contracted to Real Madrid until 2026, meaning Klopp’s sabbatical may have to span two years if he’s to manage the likes of Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented, though the club’s global appeal remains sky high. Furthermore, club president Joan Laporta made it his mission to appoint a German manager to replace Xavi and ultimately landed on Hansi Flick.

But perhaps the likeliest outcome is Klopp takes the top job in his homeland by managing the German national team.

Upon announcing he’d leave Liverpool, BILD chief Christian Falk immediately reported the German FA’s ultimate aim is to install Klopp as their manager.

Of course, current boss Julian Nagelsmann – who is contracted until 2026 – would have a thing or two to say on the matter.

