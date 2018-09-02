Graeme Souness has pulled no punches in his latest assessment of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France star returned to Old Trafford this summer with high hopes of replicating his World Cup form in United colours, but despite a promising start against Leicester, his form – along with that of his United teammates – has suffered a dip since.

The stormclouds are gathering over United and under-fire manager Jose Mourinho after poor defeats at Brighton and at home to Tottenham – making Sunday’s clash at Burnley a “must-win” for the club.

But ahead of the match, former Liverpool midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Souness has launched a scathing attack on Pogba, whom he believes is “selfish” and is only playing for himself.

“Paul Pogba plays for himself, it’s all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is.

“I reckon Pogba’s only in the team to maintain his transfer value until United can sell him, because he doesn’t merit his place for any other reason,” he told the Sunday Times.

“Perhaps we’re now seeing the selfish player Fergie didn’t fancy the first time round?”

Souness went on to suggest that United and Mourinho simply must stop the rot at Turf Moor on Sunday and says the mood around the club is a far cry from the successful Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“I can’t see where the sea change of a happy dressing room and everyone pulling together is going to come from,” he added.

“The Fergie era is long gone for United and there is no quick fix. That United mentality that he nurtured and grew into an unstoppable force is consigned to history now and ain’t coming back anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, reports on Saturday claimed Mourinho’s relationship with Ed Woodward is stronger than ever and the United boss is in no immediate danger of the sack.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.