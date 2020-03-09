Liverpool legend offers piece of advice to Man Utd target Jack Grealish

Manchester United target Jack Grealish has all the ability to make it to the top of the game – but has been offered a timely piece of advice by former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness.

Grealish is set to be hot property at the end of the season after an impressive step up to the Premier League featuring nine goals and eight assists has seen him tipped with a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

Indeed, United have already been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old Aston Villa captain, with reports suggesting the Red Devils are prepared to triple his wages to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United got in touch with Villa in February about Grealish, as part of their plan each season to “execute” deals in that month.

Grealish has also been tipped to sign for a “big club” by Villa teammate Frederic Guilbert.

“He’s a top player,” Guilbert told France Football. “I think he has the ability to go to a big club this summer.

[After] The Euro [European Championships], clearly, [he] will go.”

And despite admitting he’s a fan of the player, Souness can see room for improvements in his game and has urged him to heed his advice should his expected call-up or summer transfer scramble for his services ensue.

“Jack Grealish is another contender [for an England role] although I’d like him to have fewer touches of the ball and learn to move it more quickly,” Souness wrote in his column for The Times.

“Ask any striker what he wants from his midfielders and it will be two-touch, to get the ball to them as early and economically as possible in the final third.”

Whether Souness’ advice is taken on board by Grealish remains to be seen but the player has certainly delivered when needed by Villa this season and seems unlikely to abandon a style that has served him so well this season and led to speculation that the likes of United are preparing huge summer approaches for him.

Villa boss Dean Smith, meanwhile, has always been insistent that Grealish’s heart remains with the West Midlands club after rising through the ranks at his boyhood club.

However, he recently admitted that keeping the player at the club in the summer will be a tough ask.

“Obviously, staying in this league is one of the biggest things to help us keep Jack Grealish,” Smith said.

“He wants to play at the highest level and he wants to win trophies.”

Grealish’s future will likely depend on whether Villa are playing in the Premier League next season. Smith’s side sit 19th, two points adrift of safety and face a crucial match against third-in-the table Leicester on Monday evening.