Liverpool will be landing an excellent player in Takumi Minamino and the decision to bring him to Anfield has been hailed as an “absolute no-brainer”.

That’s according to former Liverpool star Steve McManaman, who admits he watched the Japan star with huge admiration during Red Bull Salzburg’s two Champions League encounters against the Reds, little knowing the European champions had already made moves behind the scenes to sign him.

Minamino is set to join the Reds on January 1 for a bargain £7.25m after it was revealed last week that the Reds had accelerated their plans to sign him.

And with details emerging about how the club’s transfer guru / sporting director Michael Edwards worked behind the scenes to secure the deal, it seems Minamino’s last game for the Austrian champions came against his would-be next employers during last Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Assessing his performances in those games and why he would be an astute signing for Liverpool, McManaman, speaking via his column on horseracing.net, said: “I thought he was excellent against Liverpool. I thought he was excellent in the first game, I think he was the one player who dragged Salzburg back into the game and I thought he was really good last Tuesday too.

“A couple of their players were very good also. I thought Hwang Hee-chan was good up front as well, [Erling] Haaland was okay, he didn’t have his greatest game on Tuesday and he missed a couple of chances, but Minamino looked very lively and dangerous.”

Asked what he thought about the costs involved, McManaman continued: “If they’re talking about his buyout clause being £7.25million, we talk about the prices being paid in the Premier League, then it’s an absolute no-brainer really to pay that type of money for that type of talent.

“If he was £100million then it would be a different conversation, but the fact that he’s the price that they think he is and they think he’s got the attitude that Jurgen Klopp wants then he could be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad.”

Meanwhile, in a further boost to Liverpool, the club has learnt that a change in rules means they will now be able to play the Japan star in the knockout stages of the Champions League upon his arrival at Anfield.