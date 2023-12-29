Liverpool legend presented with sensational Reds link-up as Prem return studied

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino is reportedly a target of some English sides, as well as Al Ettifaq, who are managed by fellow Reds icon Steven Gerrard.

Firmino has been playing for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia since the summer, when he decided to depart from Liverpool. The word playing should be used loosely, though, as the striker has not started a game since October.

His move to the Middle East followed a sensational spell at Anfield.

Indeed, Firmino was part of one of the most dangerous attacks in world football, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, for years.

He played 362 games for the Reds, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists. His haul of honours included the Premier League, Champions League, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

In his farewell season for Liverpool, Firmino scored 13 goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

While the Saudi Pro League is a step down from the level of the English top flight, the striker has not fared as well as he might have hoped.

He’s scored three goals – all in his first game – and assisted another three, and has been dropped to the bench of late.

Firmino offered link-up with Reds icon

According to talkSPORT, Firmino ‘could be set to depart’ Al Ahli just a few months into his spell. It’s said he’s ‘frustrated’ with the system at the club, and fans are similarly frustrated with him.

The report mentions interest in the striker from England, Turkey and also within Saudi Arabia.

A link-up with Liverpool legend Gerrard could be on the cards, with Al Ettifaq one of the Saudi sides interested in landing Firmino.

The potential move is reinforced by Al Ahli’s preference, which is to keep the striker in Saudi Arabia.

While Gerrard is keen on linking up with Firmino, it’s said he can ‘only bring him in’ if Al Ahli agree to carry on paying half of his wages.

As such, it’s reported they would prefer to let him go to Al Shabab.

Sheffield United studying Prem return

A move to back to England has also been studied by Sheffield United.

Indeed, it’s reported the Blades were ‘monitoring’ Firmino’s situation while Paul Heckingbottom was in charge.

It’s stated that it’s ‘unclear’ whether a move to the club is a ‘viable option’ now Chris Wilder in back in the manager’s seat.

