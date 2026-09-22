Liverpool legend reveals just how close he came to joining Everton – ‘It was a good decision’

Things could have worked out very differently for the Anfield legend

Liverpool legend Andy Robertson has revealed just how close he came to joining Merseyside rivals Everton early on in his career.

A few years before he eventually joined Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in 2017, Robertson started his playing career in his native Scotland with Dundee United.

While he would eventually head to Hull City before making the switch to Anfield, Robertson, who left Liverpool for Tottenham on a free transfer over the summer, has revealed that his career path could have ended up very differently.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the 32-year-old opened up on the events in 2013 that almost saw him move to Goodison Park.

Robertson recalled: “In January, I nearly left. Everton put a bid in for me in the January. Roberto Martinez (Everton’s manager at the time) came up and actually watched me for Dundee United.”

“They wanted to loan me back (to Dundee United) for six months, and then be back-up to Leighton Baines, and then try and be the guy that kinda (becomes first-choice). That was their plan.”

As for why that move failed to materialize, Robertson stated that Everton just did not “bid enough” to secure his signature, as he eventually ended up at Hull instead.

“I think they bid £750K,” he recalled when asked why the deal died. “Dundee United, at that point, wanted £1.5 million. The manager was kinda saying, ‘I’m not losing him.’

“And to be fair, it was a good decision from Dundee United, because they ended up getting £2.85m in the summer. So, they ended up getting a bit more.”

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Robertson reveals emotions on Liverpool return

Meanwhile, after spending nine years at Anfield, Robertson revealed how emotional it felt to head back to Liverpool when Tottenham visited recently in the Carabao Cup.

The Scotland skipper came off the bench for Spurs as the Reds eventually ran out 3-1 winners, and Robertson revealed “it was strange” returning to the place he had called home for so long.

“Obviously, I’d looked at the fixtures when they first came out,” he said. “You look at Liverpool away (in the Premier League), and it was December. I’m thinking, ‘I’m quite happy with that. I can get my feet under the table with Tottenham.’

“And then the cup competition. We beat Charlton at home, and everyone’s running around the changing room going, ‘You’re going back!’ I’m like, ‘Ahhhhh’.

“But no, it was great, in terms of the reception I got from the home fans.

“It was a long time there, and to go back and to be in another color and still get that reception, it was nice. It was nice.”

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