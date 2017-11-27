Liverpool legend sends Man Utd clear message over Mesut Ozil

Liverpool defensive legend Mark Lawrenson has cast serious doubts over Manchester United’s chances of signing Mesut Ozil in January.

The Germany playmaker is strongly tipped to leave Arsenal in January, with the likes of United and Barcelona also considering a play for the former Real Madrid star, who can reportedly leave the Emirates for as little as £20million.

However, speaking to BBC Sport, Lawrenson does not think Ozil fits the Jose Mourinho blueprint at United and, as such, cannot see the player making a move to Old Trafford.

“I don’t think Mourinho would take him,” Lawrenson said. “I’m pretty certain he wouldn’t take Ozil. He wouldn’t fit into the Mourinho blueprint of a player.”

Ozil missed Arsenal’s victory at Burnley on Sunday after picking up an illness and when questioned about the player, Arsene Wenger admitted: “I haven’t even seen him.

“The doctor came to see me and said he had to travel back home, he was in the hotel with us.”

Arsenal host Huddersfield on Wednesday night and Wenger continued: “Certainly he will be short for Wednesday.”

